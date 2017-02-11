Sturgeon urges PM to reverse 'shameful' refugee decision

UK ministers announced plans to close a scheme which takes in unaccompanied refugee children.

Refugee children: Sturgeon demands May reverse controversial decision.

Nicola Sturgeon has urged the Prime Minister to reverse the "shameful decision" to close the scheme to take in unaccompanied refugee children from other countries in Europe.

Controversy erupted after ministers announced on Wednesday that just 350 children will be brought to the UK under the Dubs amendment - far fewer than the 3000 originally expected.

The scheme will come to an end after 150 unaccompanied children are brought to Britain, on top of 200 who have already arrived through the programme.

The First Minister has now written to Theresa May to insist there is a "moral duty" to help those in need and urging the UK Government to keep routes open.

Scotland has homed 35 unaccompanied children from France via the Dubs amendment and could take in more.

A further 110 children are being cared for in Scotland after arriving through "clandestine routes in unimaginably traumatic circumstances", Ms Sturgeon said.

Scottish church leaders have also called for the decision to be reconsidered, describing the cap as "reprehensible".

In her letter to the PM, Sturgeon said: "I find it hard to understand why the UK Government would even consider the inhumane withdrawal of essential routes to safety for such a vulnerable group of children.

"The plight of all unaccompanied children demands a resolute and humanitarian approach from all parts of the UK, and other countries, and this departure from the Dubs amendment cuts off a vital route to safety."

Sturgeon said the Scottish Government supports UK commitments under the Syrian Resettlement Programme and the Middle East & North Africa Vulnerable Children's resettlement scheme, with around 1300 Syrian refugees now living in Scotland.

The First Minister added: "Scotland has provided a safe place for 35 unaccompanied children from France via the Dubs amendment and approximately 110 who have arrived through clandestine routes in unimaginably traumatic circumstances.

"We are also working with the Home Office and Convention of Scottish Local Authorities on the UK-wide dispersal scheme of unaccompanied children from Kent, and look forward to welcoming a number of young people soon.

"However, as you are aware, this barely touches the scale of the crisis and I urge you to reverse the shameful decision on the Dubs amendment which cuts off the only reliable and legal route for unaccompanied children arriving from Europe.

"We all have a moral duty to do what we can to help those most in need so I look forward to your earliest response.

"The Scottish Government stands ready to work with you to provide a place of safety to children in the gravest of situations."

Rev Dr Richard Frazer, convener of the church and society council of the Church of Scotland, and Honor Hania, chair of the commission for justice and peace, Catholic Bishops' Conference of Scotland, said: "A decision to end the Dubs resettlement now is premature and lacks both compassion and ambition.

"We urge UK Government ministers to reconsider and we remain willing to work with the Home Office to find creative ways to deliver on the widespread expectation on the part of the general public to achieve the goal of 3000 children as soon as possible."

Labour's shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said her party cannot accept the Government's decision.

"This seems to breach the spirit of the law passed with cross-party support," she said.

"Accepting 350 unaccompanied child refugees is far short of the expected 3000.

"There will no doubt be legal challenges to this decision. This Government is not above the law.

"In any event, Labour commits to meeting the obligations of the Dubs Amendment. We will restore the scheme and accept some of the most vulnerable children in the world."

A Home Office spokesman said: "We are not giving up on vulnerable children who are fleeing conflict and danger.

"Thanks to the goodwill of the British public and local authorities in the last year alone, we have provided refuge or other forms of leave to more than 8000 children.

"Our commitment to resettle 350 unaccompanied children from Europe is just one way we are helping. We have a proud history of offering protection to those who need it and children will continue to arrive in the UK from around the world through our other resettlement schemes and asylum system.

"We're also clear that behind these numbers are children.

"It's vital that we get the balance right between enabling eligible children to come to the UK as quickly as possible and ensuring local authorities have capacity to host them and provide them with the support they will need."

