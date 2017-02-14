Donald Trump to be extended 'full courtesy' of state visit

The Foreign Office has responded to a 1.85 million-strong petition against the US president's trip.

No 10 has insisted Donald Trump should be extended 'full courtesy' PA

Donald Trump should be extended the "full courtesy" of a state visit to Britain later this year, Downing Street has insisted.

The Government issued a statement on the issue in response to a 1.85 million-strong petition against the President's planned visit to the UK later this year.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Office said No 10 "recognises the strong views expressed by the many signatories of this petition, but does not support this petition".

Support for the petition grew after Trump's controversial temporary travel ban on nationals from seven mainly Muslim countries - an order later suspended by America's Supreme Court.

Donald Trump's executive travel order ban was suspended by a court AP

In the UK, the Government is obliged to reply to petitions which garner more than 10,000 signatures.

The petition will be debated by MPs in the House of Commons on Monday, alongside a rival petition in favour of the state visit - which has obtained 30,000 signatures.

Responding to the anti-state visit petition, the Foreign Office said: "HM Government believes the President of the United States should be extended the full courtesy of a state visit.

"We look forward to welcoming President Trump once dates and arrangements are finalised.

"HM Government recognises the strong views expressed by the many signatories of this petition, but does not support this petition."

The statement added: "This invitation reflects the importance of the relationship between the United States of America and the United Kingdom."

Finalised dates for the visit are yet to be arranged.