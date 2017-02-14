Former Scots politician grieves loss of fourth child

Dennis Canavan announced the death of his only daughter, Ruth, on social media.

Dennis Canavan: Paid tribute to his 'only beloved daughter'. PA

Former politician Dennis Canavan has announced the death of his only daughter Ruth, the fourth child he has lost.

Canavan, who served both as a Labour MP and an independent MSP, made the announcement on Twitter.

He tweeted: "My only beloved daughter, Ruth, has passed away. She is now at peace with her dear brothers, Mark, Dennis and Paul. RIP."

The 74-year-old suffered his first loss in 1989 when his son, Paul, died of skin cancer aged 16.

Another son, Dennis Jnr, died in 2006 died from a brain tumour.

Less than a year later in March 2007, his oldest son Mark died aged 41 after a battle with motor neuron disease.

It is not known how Ruth, aged 41, died.

Politicians from across the political divide, including the deputy first minister John Swinney, paid their condolences to the 74-year-old after he announced the news.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.