Wealthiest 1% of Scots richer than bottom 50% combined

A new Scottish Government report has laid bare the country's wealth inequality.

The wealthiest 1% of Scots are richer than the bottom 50% combined, a new report has found.

The report by the Scottish Government has shown an increase in wealth inequality between 2012 and 2014.

Aggregate total wealth of private households increased to £856.6bn in Scotland during the period.

Here are the key findings:

Richest 10% vs Least Wealthiest 50%

Overall Scottish household wealth has grown

Private pensions form the largest area of wealth

The report states: "The contribution of private pension wealth increased slightly over the first three survey periods but the substantial increase in 2012-14 meant private pension wealth now makes up nearly half of total household wealth."

The median household wealth in Scotland is £186,500.

This means half of households are richer than this while the other half are poorer.

Scotland's figure is below the UK average of £225,000.

"The higher value of median wealth for Great Britain is largely due to the higher property values in England compared with Scotland," says the report.

