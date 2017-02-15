  • STV
Firms named and shamed for not paying minimum wage 

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

St Mirren FC among Scottish companies penalised by HMRC in the last year.

Minimum wage: A total of 125 workers were repaid by the firms (file pic).
Minimum wage: A total of 125 workers were repaid by the firms (file pic). PA

A total of 16 firms in Scotland have been "named and shamed" by the UK Government for failing to pay the national minimum wage last year.

The companies, among 360 penalised in the last year across Scotland for underpaying workers, range from St Mirren FC to hairdressers.

Crossroads Caring Scotland, a third-sector organisation which provides social care to vulnerable people, accumulated the largest underpayment total.

A total of 125 Scottish workers were repaid money from the 16 firms.

Business minister Margot James said: "Every worker in the UK is entitled to at least the national minimum or living wage and this government will ensure they get it.

"That is why we have named and shamed more than 350 employers who failed to pay the legal minimum, sending the clear message to employers that minimum wage abuses will not go unpunished."

UK Government minister for Scotland Lord Dunlop said: "There are simply no excuses for employers who fail to play by the rules and pay employees what they are entitled to.

"We are committed to building an economy that works for everyone, and will ensure that everybody receives the national living wage."

Named and shamed:

  • Crossroad Caring Scotland, Alloa - £17,685.38 underpaid to 40 workers
  • Peacock Stores Ltd, Langholm - £2256.58 underpaid to 42 workers
  • Sculptur (Hairdressers), Glasgow - £1537.70 underpaid to one worker
  • mC'm Hairdressing, Edinburgh - £1311.91 underpaid to one worker
  • Dalkeith Retail Centre Ltd, Dalkieth - £1286.03 underpaid to one worker
  • St Mirren FC, Paisley - £1277.10 underpaid to one worker
  • KFC, Union Street, Aberdeen - £1068.13 underpaid to 23 workers
  • John Elliot and Sons, Beith - £736.31 underpaid to one worker
  • Honda, Perth - £474.10 underpaid to one worker
  • Valentini's Fast Food Pizzeria, Newton Mearns - £403.78 underpaid to seven workers
  • Cafe Cockburn, Edinburgh - £398.70 underpaid to one worker
  • The Tartan Lodge, Glasgow - £380.00 underpaid to one worker
  • House O'Hill Hotel, Bargrennan - £279.63 underpaid to one worker
  • Braeside Services, Chryston - £271.20 underpaid to two workers
  • YESSS Home Improvements Ltd, East Kilbride - £140.70 underpaid to one worker
  • Avant Garde, Glasgow - £103.85 underpaid to one worker

A spokeswoman for Crossroads Caring Scotland's Clackmannanshire service said: "The incident referred to occurred more than 16 months ago and was the results of an oversight relating to travel time.

"Forty of our more than 650 staff were affected. As soon as the breach was identified, we worked closely with HMRC to ensure that our workers received the full back pay that they were entitled to and also to ensure our compliance with this complex legislation in the future.

"As a result, we have put in place processes to ensure that such a breach cannot occur again. All of our support workers are now paid the Scottish living wage of £8.25, which will increase to £8.45 in April."

Championship football club St Mirren appear on the list after they had to pay Kieran Doran, a young footballer who was formerly at the side, £1277.10 after they employed him on a contract of just £1 per week.

HMRC launched a probe into the contract after the midfielder complained.

Excuses given to HMRC for failing to pay the national minimum wage included using tips to top up salaries, docking workers' wages to pay for their Christmas party and making staff pay for their own uniforms out of their own wages.

