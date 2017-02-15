Impact of gender pay gap to be investigated by MSPs

Research suggests women will not earn the same as men until 2069 at the current rate of progress.

Pay gap: Women earn less on average than men in the UK (file pic).

MSPs will investigate how closing the gender pay gap could help boost the Scottish economy.

Holyrood's economy, fair work and jobs committee will hear evidence from a range of figures and groups on the issue.

Research suggests at the current rate of progress women will not earn the same as men until 2069, 99 years after the Equal Pay Act was introduced in the UK.

Figures released last October by the Office for National Statistics show the difference between men and women's median hourly earnings for full-time work was 6.2% in 2016, down from 7.7% in 2015.

UK Government figures show closing the gap could add almost £600bn to the economy.

Committee convener Gordon Lindhurst said: "The committee will examine whether addressing the gender pay gap could positively affect Scotland's business performance.

"We want to know: What is the effect of unequal pay on the Scottish public sector? And, crucially, what action is required from the Scottish Government to tackle the issue?

"The committee wants to consider the economic value of equal pay and understand the impact of the gender pay gap on the Scottish economy."

He added: "Vital to this inquiry will be the direct experiences of people 'on the ground' - the businesses and organisations that are working to close the gender pay gap and individuals who struggle to access equal pay.

"Their expertise and experiences will guide and lead our work, telling us what measures are being taken - and what still needs to happen - to create a level playing field."

Independent report into gender pay gap:

