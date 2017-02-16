Glasgow among four councils expected to back tax rise

A total of six local authorities will set their rates for 2017/18 on Thursday.

Increase: Glasgow will join other local authorities in increasing their council tax rates. STV

Glasgow City Council is among six local authorities who will set their council tax rates later on Thursday.

Scotland's largest council as well as Highland, Angus and Fife are expected to increase rates by 3%, the maximum which they are allowed to do so.

The first council to set their rates on Thursday was South Lanarkshire Council who chose to pass up the opportunity to increase council tax bills and instead opted to continue to freeze them, with Inverclyde expected to to join them later on Thursday.

Eddie McAvoy, South Lanarkshire Council leader, said the freeze can be carried out as the authority "is well run and on a secure financial footing".

Households in bands E to H will pay more, however, no matter what their council decides.

MSPs voted to increase the multiplier mechanism which determines the rate these households pay from April.

It is the first time council tax bills will rise since the Scottish Government froze them in 2007.

Nine councils have already set their rates:

Freeze:

South Lanarkshire Council

2.5% rise:

Aberdeenshire Council

3% rise:

Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles) Council

Midlothian Council

Edinburgh City Council

Borders Council

East Renfrewshire Council

Moray Council

Shetland Council

All of Scotland's 32 local authorities have until March 2 to set their tax and spending plans for the next financial year.

