Former health minister praises NHS after heart attack

Alex Neil fell ill while working at the Scottish Parliament last month.

Alex Neil: Recovering after heart attack. PA

Former health minister Alex Neil has praised NHS staff for the treatment he received following a heart attack at the Scottish Parliament.

The 65-year-old fell unwell just before he was about to attend a meeting.

Neil was taken to hospital from Holyrood and was later treated for a blocked artery.

The Airdrie and Shotts MSP said he will "soon be back to my old self" following a successful operation at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to insert a stent into the artery.

Writing in the Wishaw Press newspaper, Mr Neil said: "I took my heart attack while working in the Scottish Parliament.

"Luckily I remembered from my days as cabinet secretary for health that getting medical attention in the first hour is the key to minimising the impact of such an event.

"An ambulance was there within a few minutes and in less than two hours I was in the coronary care unit at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary having already had a stent inserted to my heart to deal with the blocked artery and my situation stabilised with the help of medication."

He added: "I experienced the National Health Service at its best.

"The dedication and efficiency of the ambulance service paramedics along with the excellent care I got in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary were second to none.

"After only two nights in hospital, I got home and I am feeling fine."

