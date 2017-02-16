Glasgow becomes 11th council to back 3% tax increase

Inverclyde and South Lanarkshire councils voted to freeze bills.

Tax: Eleven local authorities have announced Dave Dugdale

Glasgow City Council has backed a rise in council tax for the next financial year.

Scotland's largest local authority increased rates by 3%, the maximum which they are allowed to do so.

Angus, Fife and Highland councils also backed a 3% rise in bills at budget meetings on Thursday afternoon.

Glasgow City Council leader Frank McAveety said: "Local government budgets are under extreme pressure, but we have delivered a people's budget that delivers on the priorities of Glaswegians.

"Our budget protects funding for local groups and continues to fund jobs, training and apprenticeships through the Glasgow guarantee."

The first councils to set their rates on Thursday were South Lanarkshire Council and Renfrewshire Council, which chose to pass up the opportunity to increase council tax bills and instead opted to continue to freeze them.

Eddie McAvoy, South Lanarkshire Council leader, said the freeze can be carried out as the authority "is well run and on a secure financial footing".

Renfrewshire Council leader Mark Macmillan said it backed a freeze after it "listened to what matters to our communities".

Inverclyde Council, the last authority to meet on Thursday, is also expected to freeze bills.

Around 679,000 households in bands E to H will pay more, however, no matter what their council decides.

MSPs voted to increase the multiplier mechanism which determines the rate these households pay from April.

It is the first time council tax bills will rise since the Scottish Government froze them in 2007.

Fifteen councils will have set their rates by Thursday evening:

Freeze:

South Lanarkshire Council

Renfrewshire Council



Inverclyde Council

2.5% rise:

Aberdeenshire Council.

3% rise:

Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles) Council

Midlothian Council

Edinburgh City Council

Borders Council

East Renfrewshire Council

Moray Council

Shetland Council

Glasgow City Council

Fife Council

Angus Council

Highland Council

All of Scotland's 32 local authorities have until March 2 to set their tax and spending plans for the next financial year.