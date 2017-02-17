Tony Blair: Brexit makes independence case 'more credible'

The former prime minister has warned Brexit could end the UK.

Tony Blair: The former prime minister wants to change the public's opinion on the European Union. PA

The case for Scottish independence is "much more credible" following the UK's vote to leave the European Union, former prime minister Tony Blair has said.

Mr Blair, who led the UK for a decade from 1997 to 2007, will make a speech on the country's decision to leave the EU in London.

The former Labour leader is aiming to reverse the public's opinion on Brexit and will warn it could lead to the break-up of Britain.

Mr Blair will said: "The possibility of the break-up of the UK - narrowly avoided by the result of the Scottish referendum - is now back on the table but this time with a context much more credible for the independence case.

"We are already seeing the de-stabilising impact of worry over border arrangements on the Northern Ireland peace process.

"None of this ignores the challenges the country faces in common with many other countries: those left behind by globalisation; the aftermath of the financial crisis; stagnant incomes amongst a section of the public; and for sure the pressures posed by big increases in migration which make perfectly reasonable people anxious and feeling unheard in their anxiety."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said a second independence is "highly likely" following last June's referendum and warned the current Prime Minister, Theresa May, that her plans to leave the single market have made it "even more likely".

She said: "Being part of the European single market is vital for Scotland's future economic well-being.

"And losing our place in the single market would be potentially devastating to our long-term prosperity, to jobs, investment and people's livelihoods.

"It would end our current status as part of the world's biggest free trade area, a market around eight times bigger than the UK's alone, and would have a profound and long-lasting impact on our national economic standing and our standards of living."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.