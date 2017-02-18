  • STV
  • MySTV

Almost 20,000 'wait longer than A&E target' at new hospital

STV

The £842m Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow opened in May 2015.

A&E: 12.3% wait more than four hours in Scotland's newest hospital.
A&E: 12.3% wait more than four hours in Scotland's newest hospital. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Almost 20,000 A&E patients have waited longer than the target-time for treatment since Scotland's newest hospital opened its doors, according to the Liberal Democrats.

A total of 19,577 out of the 159,123 people (12.3%) who have attended A&E at the £842m Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow waited for longer than four hours to be seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged.

Since the hospital opened in May 2015, it has only hit the Scottish Government's target of no more than 5% of patients waiting longer than four hours in two weeks out of 92.

The worst performance since weekly reporting began was in the week ending January 8, when 462 patients (25.2%) waited longer than four hours.

The Scottish Government said that A&E departments in Scotland are out-performing those in the rest of the UK by "a considerable margin".

But the government also conceded that a number of hospitals are facing "particular challenges".

Lib Dem health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "If you're a potential patient in Glasgow, this new analysis reveals a real horror story.

"It confirms that, for almost two years, SNP ministers and health bosses have been utterly unable to get a grip of the situation there.

"We were told they would be 'consistently delivering' against the A&E target by last spring.

"In fact, they are consistently under-performing. Their interventions to date evidently haven't worked and the situation is getting worse.

"A&E staff are working incredibly hard in an often stressful environment.

"Health bosses and SNP ministers need to perform an urgent operation on the QEUH and ensure they have the support and resources they need to do their jobs."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1376247-glasgow-hospital-records-worst-week-for-a-e-waiting-times/ | default

A statement from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: "We are fully committed to ensuring that patients are seen, treated and either admitted or discharged as quickly as possible.

"Performance figures for emergency departments, by their nature, will always fluctuate on a day-to-day, and even week-to-week, basis.

"However, the majority of patients were seen, assessed, treated and either admitted or discharge within the four-hour target.

"Most of those patients who did not meet the four-hour target were either admitted or discharged shortly thereafter.

"We apologise to those patients who waited longer than this. However, medical attention will always be clinically prioritised for those who most urgently require it.

"We still have work to do, however our staff have been working incredibly hard putting in new measures to ensure we continue to head in the right direction."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "A&E in Scotland is the best performing in the UK by a considerable margin.

"It is testament to the work of NHS staff across the country that more than nine out of 10 patients were seen within four hours in Scotland's core emergency departments.

"As we have seen throughout the year, A&E figures will fluctuate week-to-week and we are monitoring this closely to ensure no-one is waiting longer than absolutely necessary.

"We are committed to putting in place long-term, sustainable change so that our hospitals can maintain high levels of performance during peaks and troughs of activity.

"We know that a small number of sites are still facing particular challenges with demand and performance, we have delivered record investment and increased levels of staffing in our hospitals to make sure that those health boards facing challenges receive the support they require."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.