Law on 'hedge rage' set to be scrutinised by Holyrood

The law aims to resolve issues with hedges which grow more than two metres tall.

High hedges: 2014 Act was meant to resolve disputes between neighbours. Helen Cook

A law dealing with so-called "hedge rage" is to be scrutinised at the Scottish Parliament.

The High Hedges (Scotland) Act came into force in 2014 to resolve issues with hedges which grow more than two metres tall and block out light.

The local government and communities committee now wants to hear from people on how the law has worked and whether it could be strengthened.

Committee convener Bob Doris said: "While it can be a rare occurrence, overgrown hedges can be a serious nuisance - especially when they lead to disagreements or 'hedge rage' disputes between neighbours.

"What our committee wants to know is whether the Act is working in practice.

"We want to hear from those with experience in this area so that we can give a considered view to the wider parliament on whether or not the Act could be improved."

The committee has launched a call for evidence, asking if the definition of a high hedge in the law has "proved helpful", and is also seeking comment on fees and costs, appeals and enforcement procedures.

The closing date for submissions is Monday. March 20.

