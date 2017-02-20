  • STV
  • MySTV

MPs to debate Donald Trump's state visit amid protests

ITV

Almost two million people have called for the US president's visit to be watered down.

Donald Trump's state visit to the UK, scheduled for later this year, has been hotly debated.
Donald Trump's state visit to the UK, scheduled for later this year, has been hotly debated. PA

Parliament will today debate Donald Trump's state visit in response to petitions signed by more than two million Britons as protests take place across the UK against the US president.

More than 1.85 million people called for the visit later this year to be watered down to avoid causing "embarrassment" to the Queen.

Almost 312,000 have signed a counter petition, demanding the state visit go ahead as planned.

MPs will debate both stances in Westminster Hall, while thousands are expected to gather for a rally in Parliament Square.

Thousands protested against Donald Trump's travel ban in central London earlier this month.
Thousands protested against Donald Trump's travel ban in central London earlier this month. PA

The Stop Trump coalition is coordinating dozens of protests nationwide along with the One Day Without Us movement, which will celebrate the contribution of immigrants to British society.

The rally in Parliament Square, which organisers claim will attract more than 20,000 people, will be addressed by speakers including joint Green Party leader Caroline Lucas and comic Shappi Khorsandi.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been criticised for offering Mr Trump a state visit too soon in his already highly controversial presidency.

  • 758 - The number of days Barack Obama was in office before he was offered a UK state visit.

  • 978 - The number of days George W. Bush was in office before he was offered a UK state visit.

  • 7 - The number of days Donald Trump was in office before he was offered a UK state visit.

Calls for the state visit to be cancelled have been backed by London mayor Sadiq Khan, who hit out at the president's "cruel and shameful" policies during an appearance on ITV's Peston On Sunday.

Mr Khan said the executive-ordered travel ban aimed at people from seven Muslim-majority countries, which has stalled in the US courts, and the suspension of refugee admissions were reasons not to be "rolling out the red carpet".

Sadiq Khan said the UK should not be 'rolling out the red carpet' for Donald Trump.
Sadiq Khan said the UK should not be 'rolling out the red carpet' for Donald Trump. Peston on Sunday

Mr Khan, who is a Muslim, said: "I love America, I love Americans and I believe the special relationship is a good one and one that's here to stay.

"But when you're mates with somebody, when you've got a special relationship, of course you are side-by-side with them in times of adversity but when they are wrong you call them out."

The government said ministers believe "the President of the United States should be extended the full courtesy of a state visit" in its official response to the petitions, adding: "We look forward to welcoming President Trump once dates and arrangements are finalised."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.