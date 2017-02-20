Independent Scotland 'could be fast tracked into EU'

Two leading European academics say Scotland could be a full member by 2023.

Brexit: The academics say Scotland could join the EU within three years of independence.

An independent Scotland could be "fast tracked" to full European Union membership by 2023, according to two academics.

European Union law lecturer Dr Tobias Lock, of Edinburgh University, and Dr Kirsty Hughes, a senior fellow at Friends of Europe in Brussels, have set out their analysis in a new report.

They say a mixture of "political goodwill" and Scotland already meeting much of the membership criteria could lead to a swift move into the organisation.

The academics say the EU "was negative and discouraging" about Scottish independence during the 2014 referendum but this has since been replaced with "political goodwill to Scotland in EU capitals since it is facing Brexit despite having voted to remain".

If Scotland voted for independence in autumn 2018 in a second referendum and became independent two years later, the country could be in the EU by 2024 or even a year earlier if the application was "fast tracked".

Former first minister Alex Salmond has also predicted a referendum will be held autumn 2018.

The academics said: "At the time of the 2014 independence referendum, the Brussels mood music towards Scotland was negative and discouraging.

"European Commission President José Manuel Barroso suggested it would be 'extremely difficult' for Scotland to join the EU.

"Now, the head of the European Commission office in London talks of a 'normal' accession process for Scotland."

They added: "There is considerable political goodwill to Scotland in EU capitals since it is facing Brexit despite having voted to remain.

"That political goodwill, on current trends, is likely to feed into an effort to fast track Scotland's EU membership in the event of a successful independence vote."

Possible EU membership timeline

Autumn 2018 - Scotland votes Yes to independence

March 2019 - Scotland, along with the rest of the UK, leaves the European Union

2020 - Scotland becomes an independent nation

2020 - Scotland applies to join the EU

2021 - The European Commission and the Council give the green light and negotiations begin

2023 or 2024 - Majority of MEPs, all EU member states and Scotland ratify the treaty of ascension and the country joins the EU

The pair has also questioned doubts over Spain vetoing an independent Scotland's EU membership bid saying it is "not obvious" the Spanish government would block it despite concerns it would encourage the Catalan independence movement.

Key points of the negotiations with the EU would include "Scotland's budget contribution, Schengen, justice and home affairs, and the euro".

They claim Scotland would "probably" have to commit to joining the euro but would be able to, like Sweden, continually "postpone" joining the single European currency.

Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Adam Tomkins said: "This isn't about mood and goodwill, it's about hard legal and political reality.

"The argument has never been would a separate Scotland be granted membership of the EU, but on what terms. It could not assume it would be given the unique terms of the UK's membership.

"For instance, there would be an expectation to join the Euro, and if that was resisted, the process would take significantly longer."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.