Mundell: No way Scotland can stay in EU as UK leaves

The Scottish Secretary is due to address a committee of MSPs at Holyrood.

Mundell: Scottish Secretary will address MSPs. (file pic)

David Mundell is to tell MSPs there is no way Scotland can remain in the EU as Brexit goes ahead.

The Scottish Secretary will use an appearance at Holyrood to insist that Scotland will leave the EU with the UK as a whole at the end of the Brexit process.

He will give evidence at the Scottish Parliament's Culture, Tourism, Europe and External Relations Committee on Wednesday.

It comes after two academics published a report saying an independent Scotland could be "fast tracked" to full EU membership by 2023.

In an opening statement, Mr Mundell will say: "I think it is important to be clear, because there has been a lot of public debate on this point - that Scotland will not be in the EU at the end of this process.

"There is no set of circumstances in which Scotland could remain a member of the EU after the rest of the UK has left.

"If Scotland's constitutional position were ever to change, it would have to apply to be a member of the EU afresh - and we should not make easy assumptions about the length of time this would take, the process Scotland would have to follow or the terms of membership that may be on offer."

Earlier, law lecturer Dr Tobias Lock, of Edinburgh University, and Dr Kirsty Hughes, a senior fellow at Friends of Europe in Brussels, set out their analysis in a report.

The academics noted that Scotland would cease to be a member of the EU in 2019 when the UK leaves.

They said Scotland could be admitted to the EU in 2023 if a majority of MEPs, all EU member states and Scotland's government ratify a treaty of ascension.

Commenting on the analysis, Mr Mundell said: "The Scottish Government has claimed the UK's vote to leave the EU changed everything. They are using that claim as a justification for a second independence referendum.

"But in fact the EU referendum has changed nothing in terms of the Scottish Government's approach to the EU.

"They are in exactly the same position they were in before the 2014 referendum - arguing for an independent Scotland that would face an uncertain process applying to join the EU as a new member state."

Responding to Mr Mundell's comments, a spokesman for the Scottish Government's Brexit minister Michael Russell said: "Scotland faces being dragged out of Europe against its will by a Tory government with just one MP out of 59 in Scotland, but that MP - David Mundell - seems totally oblivious to the irony of him seeking to lay down the law on what should happen next.

"The Scottish Government has put forward compromise proposals to keep Scotland in the single market, which is around eight times bigger than the UK market alone - but that compromise has not been matched by the UK Government.

"Scotland is now faced with a right-wing Tory government we didn't vote for intent on taking us off a hard Brexit cliff edge which would be catastrophic for jobs and livelihoods.

"The Tories now clearly think they can do what they want to Scotland and people will simply accept it - but the Scottish Government is determined to stand up for Scotland's democratic voice and we will pursue every necessary option to protect our place in Europe."