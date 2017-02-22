Car travel for Scottish Government ministers costs £1m 

Tories criticised the SNP saying party 'pretends to be a green government'

Cars: Costs at £1m. PA

The Scottish Government spends more than £1m a year on car travel for ministers, new figures show.

Figures released under a freedom of information request by the Scottish Conservatives found costs had risen to £1.15m last year.

The Scottish Conservatives accused the SNP of "pretending to run a green-friendly government."

The Scottish Government said it was on track to deliver savings in vehicle hire this year.

In 2011/12 ministers spent £1.07m on the Government Car Service.

During the 2015/16 year £243,000 was spent on hiring vehicles, a new high, and £765,000 staffing them.

A further £11,000 was spent on "travel and subsistence" while fuel costs dropped to £79,000. Nearly £50,000 was spent on repairs.

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Liam Kerr said: "The SNP likes to pretend it runs a green-friendly government, but the reality is quite the reverse.

"Despite repeated claims to be a different kind of administration, it seems the nationalists are quite happy for ministers to be cutting around in luxurious cars funded by the taxpayer.

"Everyone appreciates the need for ministers to get from A to B, but many will question the sheer scale of these costs.

"It's particularly ironic that this should emerge during Scotland's Environment Week.

"The SNP is very happy to persuade other people to get out of their cars and find alternative modes of transport.

"Maybe it should be telling its ministers to be doing the same thing."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "The Scottish Government continually looks for ways to minimise the use of GCS and ensures it is delivered as cost-effectively as possible.

"Maintenance costs have reduced by over 30% and travel and subsistence by 75%. We are on track to deliver savings on vehicle hire this year.

"We are committed to leading by example on tackling climate change and reducing carbon emissions, and constantly review the make-up of the fleet to ensure it is as environmentally sustainable as possible."