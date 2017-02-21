  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry hit with third resignation

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

None of the original panels members are left on the inquiry's board/

Abuse: The inquiry will investigate alleged abuse at a range of institutions.
Abuse: The inquiry will investigate alleged abuse at a range of institutions.

A third member of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry panel has resigned.

Glenn Houston, who was the last original member of the board, has stepped down from his role with immediate effect.

Mr Houston says he has resigned due to a potential "conflict of interest" following his appointment to two public sector boards, the Social Care Trust and the Disclosure and Barring service.

His departure follows the resignation of the inquiry's original chair, Lady Susan O'Brien, and fellow panel member Michael Lamb.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1359611-abuse-inquiry-chair-quits-over-offensive-comments-claims/ | default

Education secretary John Swinney has said he will not appoint a replacement for Mr Houston and the inquiry will continue with its current chair Lady Anne Smith.

Mr Houston said: "Lady Smith and I have discussed the potential that at some future time, a perception of conflict of interest may arise between these appointments and my work as a panel member on the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

"After careful consideration of both the time commitment required to fulfil these new roles and the potential, however small, for perceptions to arise of conflict of interest, I have tendered my resignation to the inquiry.

"I was honoured to be appointed to the inquiry panel and feel that, collectively, the inquiry team has made significant progress. I remain fully supportive of its work, which I believe is on course to complete the important tasks which have been set for it, and I wish it very well for the future."

Swinney said: "I want to thank Mr Houston for his service. I know this was not an easy decision for him to reach, but he can be very proud of the contribution he has made to the establishment of the Child Abuse Inquiry and to ensuring its continuing progress.

"Following consideration of the matter, at this stage in the inquiry's work, I have decided not to appoint a successor. Lady Smith will continue as chair of the inquiry and as sole panel member. This will mean it will take the same format for as every other public inquiry established in Scotland under the Inquiries Act 2005."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1379517-child-abuse-inquiry-to-investigate-more-than-100-locations/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.