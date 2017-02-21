Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry hit with third resignation

None of the original panels members are left on the inquiry's board/

Abuse: The inquiry will investigate alleged abuse at a range of institutions.

A third member of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry panel has resigned.

Glenn Houston, who was the last original member of the board, has stepped down from his role with immediate effect.

Mr Houston says he has resigned due to a potential "conflict of interest" following his appointment to two public sector boards, the Social Care Trust and the Disclosure and Barring service.

His departure follows the resignation of the inquiry's original chair, Lady Susan O'Brien, and fellow panel member Michael Lamb.

Education secretary John Swinney has said he will not appoint a replacement for Mr Houston and the inquiry will continue with its current chair Lady Anne Smith.

Mr Houston said: "Lady Smith and I have discussed the potential that at some future time, a perception of conflict of interest may arise between these appointments and my work as a panel member on the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

"After careful consideration of both the time commitment required to fulfil these new roles and the potential, however small, for perceptions to arise of conflict of interest, I have tendered my resignation to the inquiry.

"I was honoured to be appointed to the inquiry panel and feel that, collectively, the inquiry team has made significant progress. I remain fully supportive of its work, which I believe is on course to complete the important tasks which have been set for it, and I wish it very well for the future."

Swinney said: "I want to thank Mr Houston for his service. I know this was not an easy decision for him to reach, but he can be very proud of the contribution he has made to the establishment of the Child Abuse Inquiry and to ensuring its continuing progress.

"Following consideration of the matter, at this stage in the inquiry's work, I have decided not to appoint a successor. Lady Smith will continue as chair of the inquiry and as sole panel member. This will mean it will take the same format for as every other public inquiry established in Scotland under the Inquiries Act 2005."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.