  • STV
  • MySTV

Almost 400,000 Scots to pay £400 more in income tax

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Those earning £43,000 to £45,000 a year will be worse off than others in the UK.

Income tax: SNP and Green MSPs backed changes (file pic).
Income tax: SNP and Green MSPs backed changes (file pic). PA

Around 368,000 Scots will pay more income tax from April following a vote by MSPs.

A change to the starting point at which workers pay the 40% income tax rate will mean Scots in this tax bracket will be £400 worse off compared to those working in the rest of the UK.

From April, the 40% income tax band will begin at £43,000 in Scotland but will not kick in until £45,000 in the rest of the UK.

The SNP originally proposed the threshold to start at £43,300 but lowered it following negotiations with the Scottish Greens to secure a majority of votes for the devolved budget.

The Scottish Government says the change will increase tax revenues by £29m.

Income tax bands, thresholds and rates

From April, Scots will pay the following:

  • 20% on income from £11,500 up to £43,000.
  • 40% on income above £43,000 up to £150,000.
  • 45% on income above £150,000.

Speaking ahead of the Holyrood debate, Mackay siad: "It's an historic day in that for the first time the Scottish Parliament is using the new powers that we have to set tax, and of course we have the power to change the bands if we wish to do so.

"Income tax is about to raise close to about £12bn, so that's a significant sum of the overall budget for Scotland and by making the right tax decisions that allows us to invest in things the people of Scotland care about like the NHS and free education, free personal care, no prescription charges."

Before the debate, Scottish Conservative economy spokesman Dean Lockhart said: "Over the last 18 months, Scotland's growth rate has been around a third of that for the UK - with the result that employment is now falling in Scotland.

"The SNP's plans to set tax rates higher than the rest of the UK will only worsen this growing divide we are seeing, deterring investment and reducing new jobs.

"Our message to the SNP today is clear: it needs to mind the gap. Higher taxes in Scotland means lower growth, which will deliver less cash for Government to spend on our vital public services."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.