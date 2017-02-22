BBC to launch new Scottish TV channel with £30m budget

A news programme featuring UK and international news will be broadcast at 9pm.

BBC: Director general Lord Hall announced the plans in Glasgow.

The BBC will launch a new TV channel in Scotland, the corporation's director general has announced.

Lord Hall made the announcement to staff at BBC Scotland's headquarters in Glasgow.

The new channel will have a budget of £30m, the same as BBC Four.

Lord Hall also announced an additional £20m for BBC Scotland to produce UK-wide programmes.

The new programme will host an hour-long news programme delivering Scottish, UK and international news.

It means the BBC's Six O'Clock News and Reporting Scotland will continue to be broadcast on BBC Scotland, which may not have happened if the corporation pressed ahead with plans for a 'Scottish Six' programme.

Critics of the current format say the Six O'Clock News deals with stories and topics which are devolved, such as the NHS in England, which is not relevant to Scottish viewers.

One critic of the broadcaster is the Scottish Government. The devolved administration has previously said the BBC must "catch up" with devolution.

In 2015, culture minister Fiona Hyslop said: "The UK has changed dramatically since devolution but the BBC has yet to catch up with the impact of devolution and truly reflect the complex, varied and rich realities of our society.

"Scotland has the right to expect something truly radical from the Charter review, if the BBC is to meet the needs and reflect the lives of Scottish audiences to support the development of a sustainable production sector in Scotland."

The announcement comes after the corporation's main commercial competitor in Scotland, STV, said it would be launching a flagship programme anchored from Glasgow on new channel, STV 2.

STV News Tonight will be a new half hour 7pm weeknight programme using STV and ITV News resources to offer a comprehensive service of Scottish, UK and international news from a Scottish perspective.

