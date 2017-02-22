  • STV
New scholarship to honour MND campaigner Gordon Aikman

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The 31-year-old died after raising more than £500,000 to help find a cure.

Gordon's Fightback: MND campaigner Gordon Aikman raised more than £500,000 to help find an MND cure.
Gordon's Fightback: MND campaigner Gordon Aikman raised more than £500,000 to help find an MND cure. SWNS

A new scholarship will be launched in memory of motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner Gordon Aikman.

The £25,000 Scottish Government scholarship will help fund individuals who are working to improve MND care in Scotland.

Mr Aikman, 31, died earlier this month after a long battle with the incurable condition.

He raised more than £535,000 to help fund a cure for MND through his campaign Gordon's Fightback.

Health secretary Shona Robison said: "Gordon was deeply committed to advancing the cause of people living with MND in Scotland.

"His campaign not only raised over a half a million pounds for the charity, MND Scotland, but was also instrumental in bringing about changes to the law around voice therapy and doubling the number of MND specialist nurses working in the NHS.

"Gordon was an inspirational figure and I want to make sure that the momentum he created - and the good work that followed from that - continues to be taken forward, even now he's gone."

He added: "That is why I've established a scholarship programme in honour of Gordon. The scholarship will fund professionals or individuals with knowledge of MND, to take forward research into new and better ways of caring for people with the condition.

"I very much hope it will continue to drive forward the improvements to MND care that Gordon has kick-started in Scotland and be a fitting tribute to his memory."

Lawrence Cowan, a close friend of Gordon Aikman and chairman of MND Scotland, said: "Gordon's campaigning transformed MND care in Scotland. 

"With this scholarship we can help inspire people to keep transforming MND care for years to come.

"It will help bring people together, try new things and ultimately improve how we fight back against this cruel disease."

Gordon's husband, Joe Pike, said: "We are delighted that this scholarship will continue Gordon's legacy. 

"We must also work hard to make Scotland an international centre for clinical trials into MND.

"It is vital we find a cure for the disease that robbed Gordon of his future and continues to affect hundreds of families across the country."

Applications for the fund will open later this year.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.