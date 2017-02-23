Immigration to UK falls to lowest level in two years

Net immigration fell by 49,000 to 213,000 in the year to September 2016.

Immigration: Around 165,000 people from across the EU entered the UK during the period. PA

Net migration to Britain was down 49,000 in the year to September 2016, the lowest level in more than two years.

Estimated net long-term international migration - the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving the country - to the UK fell to 273,000 in the year to September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This was made up of 596,000 people coming to the UK, while 323,000 emigrated.

Net migration of EU citizens was 165,000 in the year to September 2016, made up of 165,000 EU citizens coming to the UK - of who 113,000 had a job to go to - while 56,000 British citizens moved to other areas of the EU.

The number of migrants from Romania and Bulgaria was at an all time high: up 19,000 to 74,000, the highest estimate recorded.

Statisticians say the drop in net migration is in part due to emigration to Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Net migration also fell for people from Africa, the Americas and Oceania.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.