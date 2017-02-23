Dugdale: Corbyn not 'mad keen' on new act of union

The Scottish Labour leader says her UK counterpart supports her plans but not the phrase.

Leaders: Kezia Dugale insists she has Jeremy Corbyn's support. PA

Jeremy Corbyn is not "mad keen" on Scottish Labour's call for a new act of union, the party's leader has admitted.

In December, Kezia Dugdale outlined plans for a new union to "save" the UK from Scottish independence.

Under the proposals, a constitutional convention would be established to draw up plans to create a federal UK, with powers moving from Westminster to local authorities and devolved parliaments.

In January, Corbyn said he "would not use the words new act of union" despite Dugdale calling for one.

In an interview with STV News, Dugdale said her UK counterpart backed her plans but is not supportive of the phrase.

Dugdale said: "Jeremy Corbyn has very clearly said he supports a People's Constitutional Convention and he has also said he supports a federal solution for the whole of the UK.



"He is not mad keen on the phrase the act of union and you can understand why."

She explained: "When I use that terminology I am talking about Scotland's relationship with the rest of the UK.

"When he is talking about transforming how power is used across the whole of the UK he has to consider every other aspect of the country - be that the Welsh Assembly, Northern Ireland, metro mayors in the north of England - so the act of union phrase only works between Scotland and London.

"That's why he is not keen on it that does not mean he does not support the proposals I have put forward or indeed the direction of travel that the whole UK Labour party is on."

The Scottish Labour leader will call on party members to endorse her plans on Friday at her party's annual conference.

