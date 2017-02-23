  • STV
  • MySTV

New Scottish BBC TV channel 'declaration of intent'

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

BBC director general Lord Hall appeared before Holyrood's culture committee.

Lord Hall: The BBC will aim to provide more Scottish content to its viewers.
Lord Hall: The BBC will aim to provide more Scottish content to its viewers. PA

The decision to launch a new BBC TV channel in Scotland is a "declaration of intent" by the broadcaster, according to its director general.

Lord Hall told Holyrood's culture committee that he wants the corporation to serve Scottish audiences with more homegrown content.

The new channel will begin broadcasting from autumn 2018 and will carry a one-hour long international news programme on weeknights. 

Lord Hall has pledged to give the channel a budget of £30m.

A further £20m will be given to BBC Scotland to create more drama and factual programme, while BBC Alba will get £1.2m to better serve Scotland's Gaelic communities.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1381372-bbc-to-launch-new-scottish-tv-channel-with-30m-budget/ | default

Lord Hall said: "Yesterday was not about saying we have reached some sort of destination but I hope we have laid the foundations for an ambitious future.

"Yesterday was a declaration of intent to significantly increase our support for the Scottish creative economy.

"But most important of all, to serve audiences by providing them with more programmes of quality from Scotland about Scotland, and to the network, and also giving them greater choice."

Lord Hall appeared before the committee with BBC Scotland controller Donalda Mackinnon.

He told MSPs he wants Ms Mackinnon "to draw on the resources of the whole BBC, behind BBC Scotland the channel and all the things we do".

Lord Hall said he believes the BBC "can put the entire resources, journalist resources, global as well as UK, behind a news at nine o'clock for an hour".

Some MSPs questioned the £30m budget for the channel.

Committee convener Joan McAlpine said the broadcaster spent "£60m for example, commissioning Match of the Day rights, so £30m doesn't go that far".

Fellow SNP MSP Emma Harper told Lord Hall she is "concerned £30m won't stretch very far".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.