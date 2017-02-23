New Scottish BBC TV channel 'declaration of intent'

BBC director general Lord Hall appeared before Holyrood's culture committee.

Lord Hall: The BBC will aim to provide more Scottish content to its viewers. PA

The decision to launch a new BBC TV channel in Scotland is a "declaration of intent" by the broadcaster, according to its director general.

Lord Hall told Holyrood's culture committee that he wants the corporation to serve Scottish audiences with more homegrown content.

The new channel will begin broadcasting from autumn 2018 and will carry a one-hour long international news programme on weeknights.

Lord Hall has pledged to give the channel a budget of £30m.

A further £20m will be given to BBC Scotland to create more drama and factual programme, while BBC Alba will get £1.2m to better serve Scotland's Gaelic communities.

Lord Hall said: "Yesterday was not about saying we have reached some sort of destination but I hope we have laid the foundations for an ambitious future.

"Yesterday was a declaration of intent to significantly increase our support for the Scottish creative economy.

"But most important of all, to serve audiences by providing them with more programmes of quality from Scotland about Scotland, and to the network, and also giving them greater choice."

Lord Hall appeared before the committee with BBC Scotland controller Donalda Mackinnon.

He told MSPs he wants Ms Mackinnon "to draw on the resources of the whole BBC, behind BBC Scotland the channel and all the things we do".

Lord Hall said he believes the BBC "can put the entire resources, journalist resources, global as well as UK, behind a news at nine o'clock for an hour".

Some MSPs questioned the £30m budget for the channel.

Committee convener Joan McAlpine said the broadcaster spent "£60m for example, commissioning Match of the Day rights, so £30m doesn't go that far".

Fellow SNP MSP Emma Harper told Lord Hall she is "concerned £30m won't stretch very far".

