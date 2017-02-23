  • STV
  • MySTV

Holyrood will not recover costs from evicted protesters

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The Scottish Parliament has spent £128,000 in a legal battle with the 'indycamp'.

Indycamp: Dean Halliday was one of nine protesters who lived outside Holyrood.
Indycamp: Dean Halliday was one of nine protesters who lived outside Holyrood. PA

Holyrood will not pursue a group of pro-independence campaigners for legal costs after they were evicted from parliamentary grounds.

The nine pro-independence campaigners set up a camp outside Holyrood in December 2015 in a vigil until an independent Scottish state was established.

The indycamp continued until it was forcibly evicted a year later following a decision at the Court of Session.

Legal action taken by authorities at Holyrood have so far cost the taxpayer £128,000.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1334326-independence-campaigners-set-up-camp-outside-scottish-parliament/ | default

The Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) has decided against pursuing for the recovery of the funds as the chances of receiving the money are "negligible".

A spokesman for the Scottish Parliament said:"The SPCB has a clear duty to use public funds prudently and therefore to seek to recover the cost of this court action where viable.

"However, it has now become clear that the prospects for recovery are negligible.

"The SPCB has therefore concluded that it is not cost-effective to spend further public funds in pursuing the matter."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1371301-nationalist-protesters-lose-indycamp-eviction-appeal/ | default

A range of legal arguments were pursued by the campaigners in their to stay outside the Scottish Parliament.

The protesters told the Court of Session it had no jurisdiction under the Declaration of Arbroath, the Queen had been crowned on a false Stone of Destiny meaning the court therefore had no royal authority and that Jesus Christ, the son of God, supported the occupation of Holyrood's grounds.

Protester Richard McFarlane told the court: "We have spoken to Jesus who is here for his second coming and he would like you to stop this if you can, please."

Their argument was rejected by the Court of Session, where judges ruled the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003 gives permission for access to land for "recreation, relevant educational activity and commercial activity" but the activities of the campers were "political" and did not fall within the scope of the act.

Two of the nine protesters have appealed to the Supreme Court to be allowed to appeal over their right to stay on parliamentary grounds.

http://www.parliament.scot/SPCB/SPCB(2017)paper_017.pdf | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.