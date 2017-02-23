Holyrood will not recover costs from evicted protesters

The Scottish Parliament has spent £128,000 in a legal battle with the 'indycamp'.

Indycamp: Dean Halliday was one of nine protesters who lived outside Holyrood. PA

Holyrood will not pursue a group of pro-independence campaigners for legal costs after they were evicted from parliamentary grounds.

The nine pro-independence campaigners set up a camp outside Holyrood in December 2015 in a vigil until an independent Scottish state was established.

The indycamp continued until it was forcibly evicted a year later following a decision at the Court of Session.

Legal action taken by authorities at Holyrood have so far cost the taxpayer £128,000.

The Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) has decided against pursuing for the recovery of the funds as the chances of receiving the money are "negligible".

A spokesman for the Scottish Parliament said:"The SPCB has a clear duty to use public funds prudently and therefore to seek to recover the cost of this court action where viable.

"However, it has now become clear that the prospects for recovery are negligible.

"The SPCB has therefore concluded that it is not cost-effective to spend further public funds in pursuing the matter."

A range of legal arguments were pursued by the campaigners in their to stay outside the Scottish Parliament.

The protesters told the Court of Session it had no jurisdiction under the Declaration of Arbroath, the Queen had been crowned on a false Stone of Destiny meaning the court therefore had no royal authority and that Jesus Christ, the son of God, supported the occupation of Holyrood's grounds.

Protester Richard McFarlane told the court: "We have spoken to Jesus who is here for his second coming and he would like you to stop this if you can, please."

Their argument was rejected by the Court of Session, where judges ruled the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003 gives permission for access to land for "recreation, relevant educational activity and commercial activity" but the activities of the campers were "political" and did not fall within the scope of the act.

Two of the nine protesters have appealed to the Supreme Court to be allowed to appeal over their right to stay on parliamentary grounds.

