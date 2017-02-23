Holyrood passes budget after weeks of negotiations 

SNP and Green MSPs formed a majority in the chamber to enable it to go through.

Scottish Parliament: Budget passed for next financial year. Deadline News

The Scottish Parliament has passed the SNP's budget for the next financial year.

Finance secretary Derek Mackay described the financial settlement as giving Scots the "best deal".

The budget was passed following a deal between Green MSPs and the SNP, with a planned rise in the threshold for the 40p income tax rate scrapped.

Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat MSPs voted against the budget.

Before it was passed by MSPs, Mackay said: "The decisions we make today underpin the work of our vital public services, our commitment to sustainable economic growth and the support we provide to communities and individuals across the country."

He added later: "This budget delivers the best deal for taxpayers and public services in the whole of the UK.

"A fairer country, a stronger country and a budget that delivers for our people."

The Scottish Conservatives said the budget will damage the Scottish economy due to the change in the 40p income tax threshold.

Murdo Fraser, the party's finance spokesman, said: "It remains our view that the finance secretary has made the wrong choices in connection with this budget.

"What we should have had is a budget for economic growth.

"The Scottish economy underperforms the rest of the UK, our growth rate is barely one third of the UK average, our employment is lower, our unemployment is higher and our business confidence is much lower.

"We should have had a budget to boost economic growth and, as a result, boost our tax revenues."

Scottish Labour remained opposed to the budget as the Scottish Government did not raise income tax rates on the richest Scots.

Party leader Kezia Dugdale told MSPs: "In the same week that the SNP refused to ask the richest few earning more than £150,000 a year to pay just a little bit more tax, the government will team up with the Greens to impose £170m more cuts to vital public services.

"These cuts will harm everybody but they will hurt the poorest the most.

"Labour has been setting out throughout this process an alternative plan.

"It's a plan that says we don't have to accept the austerity imposed by the Tories, that we have the powers in this parliament to chart a different course.

"Labour's plans would stop the cuts to public services we all value and allow us to invest in those public services instead."

The Scottish Liberal Democrats also criticised the budget due to a lack of tax rises to fund public services.

Willie Rennie, the party's leader, said: "We've got new tax powers, the tax powers we've been wanting years for so we could do something different from the rest of the UK, so we can chart our own path to mark a different way, to boost the economy, to improve our education system, to improve mental health services.

"And what do we do with it? We tinker with it, we tinker at the edges. We're not making a big difference, we've not got a transformational investment in education, we don't have a step change in mental health services.

"This is a timid, tinkering budget. We could do so much more for Scotland."

Finance secretary Derek Mackay found some support from Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie.

He told the other opposition parties: "Don't just throw a tantrum, make a difference."

"This year we were most focused on the cuts to the unringfenced core local government allocations," Harvie said.

"What we secured is not just an additional allocation, not just the first formal budget amendment that we've seen in years in this parliament, but £160m of additional allocation to local government."

He added: "I have never said that this budget is perfect and I won't today.

"But this is the biggest budget concession that any administration since devolution has given to any opposition party.

"It will make a difference in every single local government area."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.