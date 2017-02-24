Tam Dalyell: Memorial service to be held for former MP

The parliamentary Labour veteran died in January at the age of 84.

Tam Dalyell: A giant of Scottish politics. PA Images

A memorial service for former Labour MP Tam Dalyell is being held in Linlithgow on Friday.

The parliamentary veteran - who spent 43 years as an MP - died in January at the age of 84 following a short illness.

He was known for formulating the West Lothian Question on whether or not non-English MPs should be able to vote on reserved matters after devolution.

The outspoken politician is also remembered for his dogged questioning of Margaret Thatcher over the sinking of the General Belgrano during the Falklands War.

Colleagues and political rivals alike paid tribute to Mr Dalyell upon his death.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described him as a "real giant of Scottish politics" while former Labour Prime Minister hailed Mr Dalyell's "insight, integrity and eloquence".

The memorial service is being held at St Michael's Church in the West Lothian town at 1pm, with mourners expected to arrive from 11.30am. The service is an open event for anyone who wishes to pay their respects.

