SNP has 'no mandate' for second independence referendum

Scottish Labour MP Ian Murray says party will oppose any plans to hold new vote.

Federalism: Ian Murray wants his party to back plans to change the UK's constitution. PA

The SNP have "no mandate" to hold a second independence referendum, Scottish Labour's only MP Ian Murray has said.

He made the comments in a speech outlining his party's proposals for a federal UK to reform the union at his party's conference in Perth.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said a second referendum is "likely" and has drafted legislation to hold one following the UK-wide vote to leave the European Union.

The Edinburgh South MP told conference delegates: "The SNP have absolutely no mandate for another independence referendum.

"And if they try to push one through, Scottish Labour will oppose it in the Scottish Parliament."

Murray described the First Minister's current handling of the independence debate as a "mibbes aye, mibbes naw referendum".

The SNP were re-elected to form the Scottish Government in 2016 on a manifesto which stated "the Scottish Parliament should have the right to hold another referendum... if there is a significant and material change in the circumstances that prevailed in 2014, such as Scotland being taken out of the EU against our will."

Murray's remarks on the mandate for a second independence referendum were rubbished by the SNP.

A party spokesman said: "This is extraordinarily desperate stuff from Scottish Labour.

"Just last year, the SNP won a third term in government on a manifesto that specifically said the Scottish Parliament should have the right to hold a referendum if Scotland was taken out of the EU against our will.

"We absolutely, unequivocally have a mandate to pursue this if we consider it in Scotland's best interests. To deny that mandate is to deny reality.

"62% of people in Scotland voted Remain. Only one Scottish MP out of 59 voted to trigger Article 50.

"Despite their promises, the Tory government is completely refusing to listen to the people and the Parliament of Scotland.

"The people of Scotland were told in 2014 that if we voted No we would remain in the EU - now as we face not just Brexit, but a Tory hard Brexit, Labour are running up the white flag.

"Their conference anthem should be 'we'll keep the white flag flying here'."

Scottish Labour want a convention to be held of politicians and civic groups across the UK to draft plans for a federal UK.

Under the plans, a new act of union would be drafted and passed to reshape Scotland's relationship with the rest of the UK.

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has previously distanced himself from calls for a new act.

Speaking before her party's conference, Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale told STV News that Corbyn was not "mad keen" on a new act as "when he is talking about transforming how power is used across the whole of the UK he has to consider every other aspect of the country" not only Scotland's relationship with Westminster.

