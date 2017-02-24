  • STV
  • MySTV

SNP has 'no mandate' for second independence referendum

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Scottish Labour MP Ian Murray says party will oppose any plans to hold new vote.

Federalism: Ian Murray wants his party to back plans to change the UK's constitution.
Federalism: Ian Murray wants his party to back plans to change the UK's constitution. PA

The SNP have "no mandate" to hold a second independence referendum, Scottish Labour's only MP Ian Murray has said.

He made the comments in a speech outlining his party's proposals for a federal UK to reform the union at his party's conference in Perth.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said a second referendum is "likely" and has drafted legislation to hold one following the UK-wide vote to leave the European Union.

The Edinburgh South MP told conference delegates: "The SNP have absolutely no mandate for another independence referendum.

"And if they try to push one through, Scottish Labour will oppose it in the Scottish Parliament."

Murray described the First Minister's current handling of the independence debate as a "mibbes aye, mibbes naw referendum".

The SNP were re-elected to form the Scottish Government in 2016 on a manifesto which stated "the Scottish Parliament should have the right to hold another referendum... if there is a significant and material change in the circumstances that prevailed in 2014, such as Scotland being taken out of the EU against our will."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1378323-sturgeon-may-s-brexit-plans-makes-indyref2-even-more-likely/ | default

Murray's remarks on the mandate for a second independence referendum were rubbished by the SNP.

A party spokesman said: "This is extraordinarily desperate stuff from Scottish Labour.

"Just last year, the SNP won a third term in government on a manifesto that specifically said the Scottish Parliament should have the right to hold a referendum if Scotland was taken out of the EU against our will.

"We absolutely, unequivocally have a mandate to pursue this if we consider it in Scotland's best interests. To deny that mandate is to deny reality.

"62% of people in Scotland voted Remain. Only one Scottish MP out of 59 voted to trigger Article 50.

"Despite their promises, the Tory government is completely refusing to listen to the people and the Parliament of Scotland.

"The people of Scotland were told in 2014 that if we voted No we would remain in the EU - now as we face not just Brexit, but a Tory hard Brexit, Labour are running up the white flag.

"Their conference anthem should be 'we'll keep the white flag flying here'."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1375014-labour-calls-for-convention-to-re-establish-uk-for-new-age/ | default

Scottish Labour want a convention to be held of politicians and civic groups across the UK to draft plans for a federal UK.

Under the plans, a new act of union would be drafted and passed to reshape Scotland's relationship with the rest of the UK.

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has previously distanced himself from calls for a new act.

Speaking before her party's conference, Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale told STV News that Corbyn was not "mad keen" on a new act as "when he is talking about transforming how power is used across the whole of the UK he has to consider every other aspect of the country" not only Scotland's relationship with Westminster.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1381476-dugdale-corbyn-not-mad-keen-on-new-act-of-union/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.