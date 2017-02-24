  • STV
  • MySTV

Davidson leading new No campaign would be 'huge mistake'

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale sets out her approach to a fresh referendum.

Independence: Kezia Dugdale criticised Ruth Davidson and her party's approach to strengthening the union.
Independence: Kezia Dugdale criticised Ruth Davidson and her party's approach to strengthening the union. PA

It would be a "huge mistake" for Ruth Davidson to lead the pro-union campaign during a second Scottish independence referendum, the Scottish Labour leader has said.

Kezia Dugdale outlined her party's approach to a second vote, should it happen, shortly after delegates at her party's conference backed plans for a federal UK.

The Scottish Labour leader repeatedly said she "does not want" a fresh referendum to be held as the first one was "divisive" and the country carries "deep scars" from it.

She said: "One thing I've been thinking a lot about and said a lot about is the hypocrisy at the heart of Ruth Davidson's mission to be the one person in Scotland standing up for the union.

"It is the actions of the Tories which are undermining the union in every step of the way at the moment."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1368154-dugdale-we-don-t-need-a-second-independence-referendum/ | default

When pressed during a question and answer event if Davidson should lead a new pro-Union campaign, she replied: "I think that would be a huge mistake.

"I think that in this referendum, that is not going to happen, that we could draw some lessons from the EU referendum and have a non-political voice at the forefront of that."

The Scottish Labour leader also made it clear it would be unlikely for her party to be part of a formal joint campaign like Better Together in 2014.

She said: "I cannot imagine that happening. There is undoubtedly a point in a referendum campaign where for legal, and financial reasons, there can only be two sides and you would find different politicians from different parties in each of those two sides.

"That is very different from having a joined-up campaign with another political party."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1371259-ruth-davidson-named-scotland-s-politician-of-the-year/ | default

The first day of the Scottish Labour conference came as the UK party lost the Copeland by-election, a seat it held for decades, and won Stoke Central with a reduced majority.

Dugdale said the result in Copeland was "very disappointing" and she had expected the party to win.

The Scottish Labour leader however refused to criticise Jeremy Corbyn despite repeated questions on his leadership. 

She said the party must be judged by its "common endeavours" and the public do not want a "divided party".

In response to her comments on the Scottish Conservative leader, a party spokesman said: ""Considering Kezia Dugdale last year said it wasn't 'inconceivable' that she'd vote for independence, she's hardly in a position to criticise."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1381569-snp-has-no-mandate-for-indyref2/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.