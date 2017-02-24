Memorial service held for former Labour MP Tam Dalyell

Tributes were paid from across the political spectrum following his death.

Tam Dalyell: Former Labour MP died after short illness (file pic). PA Images

Friends and former colleagues have remembered the life of politician Tam Dalyell, the former Labour MP who coined the West Lothian question.

Tributes were paid to Mr Dalyell from across the political spectrum following his death last month after a short illness.

A memorial service was attended by prominent Labour figures from Westminster and Holyrood at a packed St Michael's Parish Church in Linlithgow, West Lothian.

Tributes were led by former Labour MP Brian Wilson, who spoke of Dalyell's commitment to his constituents and party.

Wilson said: "Tam never lost sight of the things that brought him into politics. There wasn't a subject you could not go to him for advice."

He said he would miss his phone calls and described him was a "great man with great influence".

The Red Flag was played on the organ as Labour figures past and present filed into the church.

Among them were former chancellor Alistair Darling and former MPs Jim Murphy, Ian Davidson and Margaret Curran.

Conservative MP and Scottish secretary David Mundell also attended.

Tributes were also given by Lord Peter Hennessy of Nympsfield and Professor Sir Tim O'Shea, of Edinburgh University.

The service, which was conducted by Rev Dr Stewart Gillan, included a political tribute from MSP Neil Findlay, which also praised his Dalyell's wife Kathleen.

He said: "Tam had made an immense contribution to public and to the people of West Lothian.

"Tam and Kathleen were very much a double act. He could not have done without Kathleen's help and I thank her for that."

Dalyell's body was donated to science in line with his wishes, followed by a private interment.

The Old Etonian baronet spent 43 years as an MP after being elected to represent West Lothian in 1962.

He became MP for Linlithgow 21 years later and was named Father of the House, the longest continuously serving MP, in 2001.

A fervent opponent of Scottish devolution, Mr Dalyell's famous constitutional challenge, "Why should Scottish MPs at Westminster be able to vote on English matters when English MPs would be unable to vote on Scottish issues?" became known as the "West Lothian question".

A further memorial service is planned in London.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.