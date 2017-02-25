Dugdale vows to defeat SNP if Scotland faces indyref2

The Scottish Labour leader will tell her party she will 'never support' independence.

Labour: Kezia Dugdale will tell Nicola Sturgeon to focus on education and the NHS. PA

The Scottish Labour leader will work "tirelessly" to defeat independence if a second referendum is held.

Kezia Dugdale will also vow to "never support" independence during her speech at the Scottish Labour conference in Perth later on Saturday.

Before the 2016 European Union referendum, Dugdale said it would not be "inconceivable" for her to support independence if the country voted to leave.

Her speech comes a day after the party backed plans for a reformed federal UK.

The Scottish Labour leader will say: "I do not want another referendum on breaking up the UK.

"Our country still bears the scars of the last one, and no one wants to go through that again any time soon.

"That's why Labour will never support one in the Scottish Parliament."

Dugdale added: "But the unfortunate truth is this: with the SNP supported by the Greens, they have a majority in the Scottish Parliament.

"So if this country faces another referendum at any point in the future, I will work tirelessly to make sure that our side of the argument is successful again.

"To ensure that we show that our values of solidarity and cooperation can win out.

"And to protect the jobs and opportunities of everyone who lives and works in Scotland."

Dugdale will say she remains "proud" of the "values" which she fought for during the first independence referendum.

Despite her pride, the Scottish Labour leader on Friday she could "not imagine" leading her party into a joint campaign with the Conservatives against independence like the 2014 Better Together campaign.

She will also use her conference speech to call on Nicola Sturgeon to "focus on the Scottish NHS" and "on our schools" instead of independence.

Sturgeon vowed to make the country's education system her "number one priority" during the 2016 Scottish Parliament elections.

