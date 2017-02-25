MP bids to make football grounds breastfeeding friendly

Alison Thewliss MP wants to secure the status for all 42 grounds in Scotland.

Alison Thewliss: MP with baby son Alexander at Motherwell game. Alison Thewliss MP

An MP is bidding to make all football grounds in Scotland breastfeeding friendly.

Alison Thewliss, who represents Glasgow Central, has written to every club in Scotland as part of a campaign to secure the status for all of the country's 42 football grounds.

The MP's efforts were sparked by the recent decision of Ayr United to declare its stadium Somerset Park breastfeeding friendly.

Thewliss - a lifelong Motherwell fan - used the letters to encourage other clubs to follow in Ayr United's footsteps.

Over half of all clubs have already responded and taken up the initiative by declaring their grounds as breastfeeding friendly.

Of the 23 clubs who have so far responded to Thewliss, only Heart of Midlothian did not agree to making the declaration, saying the club did "not encourage bringing very young babies to the stadium" due to the "physical environment and noise" and other risks of large crowds for mothers and babies.

The club added that due to not having "specific facilities for the comfort of breastfeeding mothers, we do not feel that we could credibly sign up to declare Tynecastle Stadium as being breastfeeding friendly... that said, should parents elect to bring babies we would certainly provide every support practicable".

Breastfeeding in public places has been a legally protected right in Scotland since 2005, following the introduction of the Breastfeeding, etc. (Scotland) Act by Labour MSP Elaine Smith.

Thewliss said: "The 2005 Breastfeeding Act specifically makes it an offence to stop a mother or child from breastfeeding in public and that is a hugely welcome protection.

"What gives further reassurance to breastfeeding mums is for as many places as possible to be pro-active and declare themselves 'breastfeeding friendly'.

"Football crowds have changed a lot over the years and stadiums are becoming a much more family friendly environment. The vast majority of clubs understand the need to build future generations of fans.

"I've been going to Fir Park with my family and supporting Motherwell for over 20 years.

"Once I became a mum, I took the decision to take my son to the Europa League game against Aalesund when he was a month old.

"I was a bit nervous about doing so, but was very much supported by my family and neighbouring fans. I've had a positive experience at Scotland games too, and I would encourage all clubs to play their part.

"By making a positive declaration that stadiums are breastfeeding friendly, this will go some way to letting people know that breastfeeding is normal and need not be a taboo issue."

She added: "With the exception of one or two clubs, the initial response from the majority of Scottish football clubs has been absolutely fantastic and it's encouraging that so many folk are uniting to make Scottish football a breastfeeding friendly environment."

