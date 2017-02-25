  • STV
  • MySTV

MP bids to make football grounds breastfeeding friendly

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Alison Thewliss MP wants to secure the status for all 42 grounds in Scotland.

Alison Thewliss: MP with baby son Alexander at Motherwell game.
Alison Thewliss: MP with baby son Alexander at Motherwell game. Alison Thewliss MP

An MP is bidding to make all football grounds in Scotland breastfeeding friendly.

Alison Thewliss, who represents Glasgow Central, has written to every club in Scotland as part of a campaign to secure the status for all of the country's 42 football grounds.

The MP's efforts were sparked by the recent decision of Ayr United to declare its stadium Somerset Park breastfeeding friendly.

Thewliss - a lifelong Motherwell fan - used the letters to encourage other clubs to follow in Ayr United's footsteps.

Over half of all clubs have already responded and taken up the initiative by declaring their grounds as breastfeeding friendly.

Of the 23 clubs who have so far responded to Thewliss, only Heart of Midlothian did not agree to making the declaration, saying the club did "not encourage bringing very young babies to the stadium" due to the "physical environment and noise" and other risks of large crowds for mothers and babies.

The club added that due to not having "specific facilities for the comfort of breastfeeding mothers, we do not feel that we could credibly sign up to declare Tynecastle Stadium as being breastfeeding friendly... that said, should parents elect to bring babies we would certainly provide every support practicable".

Breastfeeding in public places has been a legally protected right in Scotland since 2005, following the introduction of the Breastfeeding, etc. (Scotland) Act by Labour MSP Elaine Smith.

Thewliss said: "The 2005 Breastfeeding Act specifically makes it an offence to stop a mother or child from breastfeeding in public and that is a hugely welcome protection.

"What gives further reassurance to breastfeeding mums is for as many places as possible to be pro-active and declare themselves 'breastfeeding friendly'.

"Football crowds have changed a lot over the years and stadiums are becoming a much more family friendly environment. The vast majority of clubs understand the need to build future generations of fans.

"I've been going to Fir Park with my family and supporting Motherwell for over 20 years.

"Once I became a mum, I took the decision to take my son to the Europa League game against Aalesund when he was a month old.

"I was a bit nervous about doing so, but was very much supported by my family and neighbouring fans. I've had a positive experience at Scotland games too, and I would encourage all clubs to play their part.

"By making a positive declaration that stadiums are breastfeeding friendly, this will go some way to letting people know that breastfeeding is normal and need not be a taboo issue."

She added: "With the exception of one or two clubs, the initial response from the majority of Scottish football clubs has been absolutely fantastic and it's encouraging that so many folk are uniting to make Scottish football a breastfeeding friendly environment."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.