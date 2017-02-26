  • STV
Corbyn: Independence would create 'hard border' with UK

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The UK Labour leader also said Scotland would have to use the euro if independent.

Jeremy Corbyn: The UK Labour leader has criticised the SNP's claims about an indepe
An independent Scotland would have a "hard border" with the rest of the UK and "would mean" having to use the euro, the UK Labour leader has said.

In a speech at the Scottish Labour party conference in Perth, Jeremy Corbyn criticised the SNP's record in government and said it was a "folly" that independence would transform lives for the better.

Despite earlier in his address saying a new Scottish state "would mean joining the euro", Corbyn later said, in the same speech, it would instead be a "prospect" for a new state.

Corbyn also said there has been a "drop" in support for independence and there was "no appetite" for fresh referendum.

Corbyn said: "Conference, people don't like the fact that an independent Scotland that stays in the EU would mean joining the Euro and having a hard border with the rest of Britain.

"Neither do they like the idea of giving back powers to Brussels that they have just got back, for example in agriculture and fisheries.

"Regular polling since Brexit has shown a drop in support for independence.

"There is no appetite for yet another referendum. To the SNP I say this. Listen to the people and respect democracy."

His speech comes just a day after a controversial address by London mayor Sadiq Khan at the conference.

The London mayor said there was "no difference" between nationalists and racists but despite that insisted he was not calling Scottish nationalists racists.

The UK Labour leader told conference delegates talk of a fresh referendum was being used by the SNP "to divert attention away from their appalling record".

Corbyn said he would press ahead with plans for a constitutional convention to reshape how power is distributed in the UK.

Scottish Labour members gave the green light for such a convention on Friday.

The party's leader, Kezia Dugdale, wants a the convention to create a federal UK.

