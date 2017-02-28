Sturgeon: I have a 'cast-iron mandate' for indyref2

The First Minister says a new vote will be down to UK Government 'intransigence'.

Referendum: Nicola Sturgeon has criticised Theresa May. PA

The Scottish Government has a "cast-iron mandate" to hold a second independence referendum, the First Minister has claimed.

Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly said a fresh referendum on the independence question is "likely" following last year's EU referendum.

A majority of people across the UK voted to leave the EU but 62% of Scottish voters backed staying in the organisation.

In an article for the Times, Sturgeon says her party's 2016 manifesto for the Holyrood elections gives her a legitimate mandate to call a referendum if she so wishes.

She said: "Elections to the Scottish Parliament took place less than a year ago.

"The SNP fought that election on a manifesto which said: 'The Scottish Parliament should have a the right to hold another referendum... if there is a significant and material change in the circumstances that prevailed in 2014 such as Scotland being taken out of the EU against our will.'

"The SNP was re-elected to government with more votes and seats than Labour and the Tories combined. So as well as justification for a referendum, there is also a cast-iron mandate."

Sturgeon said if she does pursue a fresh referendum it would not be her fault but that of the UK Government for not meeting the devolved administration "half way".

The Scottish Government want Scotland to remain inside the European single market even if the rest of the UK leaves.

Sturgeon said: "If an independence referendum does arise, it will not be down to bad faith on the part of the Scottish Government but to the sheer intransigence on the part of the UK Government."

The First Minister added "it was not too late" for Downing Street to concede ground and avoid a referendum.

A UK Government spokesperson said: "The question is not whether there could be another referendum, but whether there should be another referendum.

"All the evidence shows people in Scotland don't want another referendum and the threat of one is creating unnecessary uncertainty and division."

