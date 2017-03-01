Scotland 'absolutely guaranteed more powers post-Brexit'

Scottish secretary David Mundell made the pledge in the Commons on Wednesday.

Holyrood: More powers will head to Scottish Parliament, says Mundell (file pic). PA

Scotland will be handed more powers after the UK leaves the European Union, the Scottish secretary has said.

David Mundell offered an "absolute guarantee" Holyrood would be given greater control over Scottish affairs after Brexit.

It came amid concerns key areas of agriculture and fishing policy could be returned to Westminster when the UK is handed back powers from Brussels.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claimed the UK Government would try to use Brexit as an excuse to "rein in" the devolved administration during a speech in Edinburgh this week.

Speaking during Scotland questions in the Commons on Wednesday, Mundell said: "This government's plan is to engage with the Scottish Government and with the other devolved administrations to discuss these very serious issues.

"It's not to go out and tell the people of Scotland that the devolved settlement is being undermined by Brexit - a Brexit which will lead to more powers being exercised by the Scottish Parliament.

"I can give you an absolute guarantee that after the United Kingdom leaves the EU, the Scottish Parliament and Scottish ministers will have more powers than they have today."

David Mundell: Scottish secretary with Prime Minister Theresa May in the Commons. PA

SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson pressed the minister on promises over agriculture and fisheries policy, which he said were vital to Scotland's rural communities.

He said: "During the Brexit referendum campaign, people were told that decisions currently taken in Brussels on agriculture and fisheries would revert to the Scottish Parliament.

"You have not given a clear answer on this question and it really matters to our rural industries, to our rural economy and Scotland as a trading nation."

Mundell said the government had guaranteed that all existing powers exercised by the Scottish Parliament would remain the same.

Robertson raised a similar question at Prime Minister's Questions, to which Theresa May replied discussions were ongoing with the devolved administrations about future powers.

She added: "The overriding aim, I think, for everything we do when we make those decisions is making sure that we don't damage the very important single market of the United Kingdom - a market which I might remind him is more important to Scotland than the European Union is."

