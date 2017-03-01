  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland 'absolutely guaranteed more powers post-Brexit'

STV

Scottish secretary David Mundell made the pledge in the Commons on Wednesday.

Holyrood: More powers will head to Scottish Parliament, says Mundell (file pic).
Holyrood: More powers will head to Scottish Parliament, says Mundell (file pic). PA

Scotland will be handed more powers after the UK leaves the European Union, the Scottish secretary has said.

David Mundell offered an "absolute guarantee" Holyrood would be given greater control over Scottish affairs after Brexit.

It came amid concerns key areas of agriculture and fishing policy could be returned to Westminster when the UK is handed back powers from Brussels.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claimed the UK Government would try to use Brexit as an excuse to "rein in" the devolved administration during a speech in Edinburgh this week.

Speaking during Scotland questions in the Commons on Wednesday, Mundell said: "This government's plan is to engage with the Scottish Government and with the other devolved administrations to discuss these very serious issues.

"It's not to go out and tell the people of Scotland that the devolved settlement is being undermined by Brexit - a Brexit which will lead to more powers being exercised by the Scottish Parliament.

"I can give you an absolute guarantee that after the United Kingdom leaves the EU, the Scottish Parliament and Scottish ministers will have more powers than they have today."

David Mundell: Scottish secretary with Prime Minister Theresa May in the Commons.
David Mundell: Scottish secretary with Prime Minister Theresa May in the Commons. PA

SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson pressed the minister on promises over agriculture and fisheries policy, which he said were vital to Scotland's rural communities.

He said: "During the Brexit referendum campaign, people were told that decisions currently taken in Brussels on agriculture and fisheries would revert to the Scottish Parliament.

"You have not given a clear answer on this question and it really matters to our rural industries, to our rural economy and Scotland as a trading nation."

Mundell said the government had guaranteed that all existing powers exercised by the Scottish Parliament would remain the same.

Robertson raised a similar question at Prime Minister's Questions, to which Theresa May replied discussions were ongoing with the devolved administrations about future powers.

She added: "The overriding aim, I think, for everything we do when we make those decisions is making sure that we don't damage the very important single market of the United Kingdom - a market which I might remind him is more important to Scotland than the European Union is."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1381902-sturgeon-tories-may-strip-powers-from-scotland/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.