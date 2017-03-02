Sturgeon 'considering US visit to meet Trump officials'

Spokesman refuses to say whether meeting with President is on the cards.

Visit: 'Options considered' for April trip (file pic).

Nicola Sturgeon is considering meeting with officials from the Trump administration during a visit to the USA, it has emerged.

The First Minister is said to be weighing up the possibility of a trip to coincide with Scotland Week, which runs from April 3-8.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "The Scottish Government is currently considering options for ministerial engagements during Scotland Week.

"No visits have been confirmed."

The spokesman gave no answer when asked by STV News whether Ms Sturgeon would be prepared to meet Mr Trump.

Scotland Week is an annual celebration of Scots culture that culminates with the New York Tartan Day Parade.

Ms Sturgeon's predecessor, Alex Salmond, attended the event during his time as first minister to promote Scottish businesses.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.