  • STV
  • MySTV

May: SNP 'twist the truth' to boost independence support

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The Prime Minister hints powers held by the EU will go to Westminster.

Theresa May: The Prime Minister said 'facts and logic' show Scotland should stay in the union.
Theresa May: The Prime Minister said 'facts and logic' show Scotland should stay in the union. Reuters

The SNP will "never stop twisting the truth and distorting reality" to increase support for independence, the Prime Minister has said.

Theresa May said "facts and logic" are on the side of the case against independence during her speech to the Scottish Conservative party conference in Glasgow on Friday.

May also used her conference address to hint that directives currently set by the European Union, which the Scottish Government must implement in areas such as agriculture, would be set by the UK Government after the country leaves the organisation in spring 2019.

May said: "The fundamental strengths of our union, and the benefits it brings to all of its constituent parts, are clear.

"But we all know that the SNP will never stop twisting the truth and distorting reality in their effort to denigrate our United Kingdom and further their obsession of independence.

"It is their single purpose in political life."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1381902-sturgeon-tories-may-strip-powers-from-scotland/ | default

The Prime Minister added: "We need to be equally determined to ensure that the truth about our United Kingdom is heard loudly and clearly.

"As Britain leaves the European Union and we forge a new role for ourselves in the world, the strength and stability of our Union will become even more important.

"We must take this opportunity to bring our United Kingdom closer together."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said a second referendum on independence following the UK's decision to leave the EU last year.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1378464-theresa-may-scotland-does-not-want-indyref2-despite-brexit/ | default

The Prime Minister pledged to ensure "no decisions currently taken by the Scottish Parliament will be removed" from Holyrood during the Brexit process.

Since 1999, the devolved administration has been responsible for the agriculture, fishing and environmental decision-making.

The European Union is responsible for imposing directives to set common standards across the European single market and the Prime Minister hinted the UK Government could fulfil this role in future.

The Prime Minister said: "The UK devolution settlements were designed in 1998 without any thought of a potential Brexit.

"In areas like agriculture, fisheries, and the environment, the devolution settlements in effect devolved to the legislatures in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast the power to implement EU directives in these areas, within a common EU framework.

She continued: "The essential common standards which underpin the operation of a single market were provided at the European level.

"As we bring powers and control back to the United Kingdom, we must ensure that right powers sit at the right level to ensure our United Kingdom can operate effectively and in the interests of all of its citizens, including people in Scotland.

"We must also ensure that the UK which emerges from the EU is able to strike the best possible trade deals internationally."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1378323-sturgeon-may-s-brexit-plans-makes-indyref2-even-more-likely/ | default

May added: "In short, we must avoid any unintended consequences for the coherence and integrity of a devolved United Kingdom as a result of our leaving the EU.

"As I have made clear repeatedly, no decisions currently taken by the Scottish Parliament will be removed from them."

Nicola Sturgeon, in a speech earlier this week, said such a move would be "unacceptable".

The First Minister said: "It is clear from their statements that even elements of farming and fishing policy - which have been a wholly devolved competences from day one - now risk being taken back to Westminster.

"That would be utterly unacceptable. It would be a gross betrayal of the claims and promises made during the EU referendum campaign."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.