Nigel Farage 'knighted' on live television by young girl

Ceremony cut short when she said to Mr Farage: "My mummy says you hate foreigners."

Nigel Farage was "knighted" on live TV by a young girl dressed as a queen - who then accused him of "hating foreigners".

The former Ukip leader was appearing on Sam Delaney's News Thing for Russia Today when the unidentified child was introduced to the set.

Dressed in a red cape, gold crown and wielding an inflatable sword, the girl was announced as "Her Majesty" before Mr Farage went down on one knee.

After the brief investiture was complete, Delaney said: "You are now Sir Nigel Farage," to which the Brexit supporter described himself as being "honoured."

But just moments later, with the camera panned onto her face, the girl interjected: "My mummy says you hate foreigners."

Taken aback with a smile on his face, Mr Farage responded "did she now?" while Delaney cut across "no, no, little girl."