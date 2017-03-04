Nicola Sturgeon should take indyref2 'off the table'

David Mundell said an independence referendum would 'damage' the Scottish economy.

Referendum: David Mundell has called on Nicola Sturgeon to not call for a second referendum. PA

The First Minister should take the "threat" of a second independence referendum "off the table", the Scottish secretary has said.

David Mundell told delegates at the Scottish Conservative party conference in Glasgow on Saturday that a second vote on independence would "damage" the country's economy.

Nicola Sturgeon has said another referendum is "highly likely" following the UK's decision to leave the European Union in June last year.

A majority of Scots backed staying in the organisation but 52% of voters across the UK opted to leave the EU.

Mundell said: "Now I supported Remain. But as a democrat, my reaction on seeing the result across the UK was to respect it. It was to make a success of Brexit. To seize the opportunities it presents.

"Contrast that with Nicola Sturgeon. I'll give her this - she's consistent.

"Like clockwork, three hours after the result, she said a second referendum was 'highly likely'. And that response filled me and, I'm sure, you all with utter dismay.

"For one thing, it betrayed the Nationalists' complete lack of respect for any views but their own.

"That Unionists like me, who supported Remain, are just numbers whose votes can be hijacked and used as a pretext for a second independence referendum.

He continued: "So I say again to Nicola Sturgeon: we voted in 2014.

"Another vote would divide our country and damage our economy at the worst possible time.

"We don't need it, we don't want it - and you should take the threat off the table altogether."

The Scottish Government does not have the power to hold a second referendum without Westminster's approval.

Both governments worked together to hold the 2014 referendum with both sides singing a deal outlining the terms and conditions of the vote two years before it was held.

On Friday, Mundell said a second such agreement would be needed for a fresh vote on independence.

As Secretary of State for Scotland Mundell would have a major role in drafting the agreement to hold a vote or indeed to block a second referendum.

