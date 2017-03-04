  • STV
  • MySTV

Nicola Sturgeon should take indyref2 'off the table'

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

David Mundell said an independence referendum would 'damage' the Scottish economy.

Referendum: David Mundell has called on Nicola Sturgeon to not call for a second referendum.
Referendum: David Mundell has called on Nicola Sturgeon to not call for a second referendum. PA

The First Minister should take the "threat" of a second independence referendum "off the table", the Scottish secretary has said.

David Mundell told delegates at the Scottish Conservative party conference in Glasgow on Saturday that a second vote on independence would "damage" the country's economy.

Nicola Sturgeon has said another referendum is "highly likely" following the UK's decision to leave the European Union in June last year.

A majority of Scots backed staying in the organisation but 52% of voters across the UK opted to leave the EU.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1382164-may-snp-twist-the-truth-to-boost-independence-support/ | default

Mundell said: "Now I supported Remain. But as a democrat, my reaction on seeing the result across the UK was to respect it. It was to make a success of Brexit. To seize the opportunities it presents.

"Contrast that with Nicola Sturgeon. I'll give her this - she's consistent.

"Like clockwork, three hours after the result, she said a second referendum was 'highly likely'. And that response filled me and, I'm sure, you all with utter dismay.

"For one thing, it betrayed the Nationalists' complete lack of respect for any views but their own.

"That Unionists like me, who supported Remain, are just numbers whose votes can be hijacked and used as a pretext for a second independence referendum.

He continued: "So I say again to Nicola Sturgeon: we voted in 2014.

"Another vote would divide our country and damage our economy at the worst possible time.

"We don't need it, we don't want it - and you should take the threat off the table altogether."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1378323-sturgeon-may-s-brexit-plans-makes-indyref2-even-more-likely/ | default

The Scottish Government does not have the power to hold a second referendum without Westminster's approval.

Both governments worked together to hold the 2014 referendum with both sides singing a deal outlining the terms and conditions of the vote two years before it was held.

On Friday, Mundell said a second such agreement would be needed for a fresh vote on independence.

As Secretary of State for Scotland Mundell would have a major role in drafting the agreement to hold a vote or indeed to block a second referendum.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.