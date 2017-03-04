Davidson: Tories can be the next Scottish Government

Ruth Davidson said she is 'up for the fight' to replace the SNP.

Ruth Davidson: The Scottish Conservative leader says her party must aim to govern the country. SWNS

The Scottish Conservatives will aim to become the Scottish Government and replace the SNP, the party's leader has said.

In an address to her party's conference in Glasgow, Ruth Davidson said her party's ambition going forward is to govern Scotland and that she is "up for the fight" to work towards it.

Davidson admitted that the Scottish people at the moment do not look at her party as a government in waiting.

"I'll be honest with you conference," she said. "We are not there yet. Not by a long shot".

At last year's Holyrood election, the Scottish Conservatives won 31 seats and replaced Labour as the country's largest party.

The Scottish Conservative leader said: "[Scotland is] A divided country, a neglected politics, a Scottish Government that has now simply lost all grip on the things that really matter.

"Scotland deserves better than 'would', and 'could' and 'may'. It is time for 'will', and 'can' and 'must'.

"We can be that better government. We must be that better government. We will be that better government.

"That's our ambition - nothing less."

Davidson criticised the SNP's record on education during their ten years in power.

In December, it was revealed 12 countries performed better than Scottish children in reading and science including England, Australia, Estonia, Finland and Slovenia, the 2015 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) shows.

She told the conference: "The Sutton Trust, a leading education charity, last month said this: 'There is no specific area where able children in Scotland really excel.' What an absolute disgrace.

"What a mark of shame. So much for your social justice, Nicola.

"Now let me this clear: teachers are not to blame for this. And you know what?: I'd like this conference, the Scottish Conservative conference, to record our thanks for the fantastic work they do day in day out - in spite of the SNP incompetence that's hampering them from doing their job."

Davidson continued:"The blame lies with a school system that, thanks to this SNP Government, simply isn't working. Here's the thing though: we can change this.

"So today, I can announce we are going to undertake a root-and-branch review of one part of the system that is failing - and that is Curriculum for Excellence."

