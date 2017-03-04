  • STV
  • MySTV

Davidson: Tories can be the next Scottish Government

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Ruth Davidson said she is 'up for the fight' to replace the SNP.

Ruth Davidson: The Scottish Conservative leader says her party must aim to govern the country.
Ruth Davidson: The Scottish Conservative leader says her party must aim to govern the country. SWNS

The Scottish Conservatives will aim to become the Scottish Government and replace the SNP, the party's leader has said.

In an address to her party's conference in Glasgow, Ruth Davidson said her party's ambition going forward is to govern Scotland and that she is "up for the fight" to work towards it.

Davidson admitted that the Scottish people at the moment do not look at her party as a government in waiting.

"I'll be honest with you conference," she said. "We are not there yet. Not by a long shot".

At last year's Holyrood election, the Scottish Conservatives won 31 seats and replaced Labour as the country's largest party.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1353110-ruth-davidson-hails-historic-tory-breakthrough-at-holyrood/ | default

The Scottish Conservative leader said: "[Scotland is] A divided country, a neglected politics, a Scottish Government that has now simply lost all grip on the things that really matter.

"Scotland deserves better than 'would', and 'could' and 'may'. It is time for 'will', and 'can' and 'must'.

"We can be that better government. We must be that better government. We will be that better government.

"That's our ambition - nothing less."

Davidson criticised the SNP's record on education during their ten years in power.

In December, it was revealed 12 countries performed better than Scottish children in reading and science including England, Australia, Estonia, Finland and Slovenia, the 2015 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) shows.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1374907-scotland-drops-down-education-rankings-for-core-subjects/ | default

She told the conference: "The Sutton Trust, a leading education charity, last month said this: 'There is no specific area where able children in Scotland really excel.' What an absolute disgrace.

"What a mark of shame. So much for your social justice, Nicola.

"Now let me this clear: teachers are not to blame for this. And you know what?: I'd like this conference, the Scottish Conservative conference, to record our thanks for the fantastic work they do day in day out - in spite of the SNP incompetence that's hampering them from doing their job."

Davidson continued:"The blame lies with a school system that, thanks to this SNP Government, simply isn't working. Here's the thing though: we can change this.

"So today, I can announce we are going to undertake a root-and-branch review of one part of the system that is failing - and that is Curriculum for Excellence."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.