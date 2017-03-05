  • STV
  • MySTV

Annie Lennox: Trump a 'catalyst' for women's movement

ITV

The Scots singer was speaking ahead of International Women's Day.

Annie Lennox with Emile Sande at the March 4 Women
Annie Lennox with Emile Sande at the March 4 Women PA

Popstar Annie Lennox has suggested that President Donald Trump has helped the cause of women's rights.

The 62-year-old Eurythmics singer said his "locker room talk" had been like a "catalyst" for many women, as she prepared to take part in the March 4 Women in London, ahead of International Women's Day.

In a leaked video from 2005, Mr Trump bragged about assaulting women, which made global headlines during the US presidential campaign.

Lennox told the Press Association: "In a weird kind of way that kind of event that happened actually catalysed the issue for a lot of girls and women in a particular way that became very strong.

"All of a sudden there were a lot of people putting on pink pussy hats and saying no.

"It actually became very real for them, because when someone says 'It's just locker room talk', actually don't we think it's time that we should address that particularly if they're the leading representative of one of the biggest most influential countries in the world?"

Lennox is among a host of campaigners at the CARE International rally and march, which has been created to highlight inequality faced by women and girls around the world.

Annie Lennox with Bianca Jagger and London Mayor Sadiq Khan
Annie Lennox with Bianca Jagger and London Mayor Sadiq Khan PA

Dr Helen Pankhurst, the great-granddaughter of suffragette Emmeline, said having someone like Trump in a position of power is a "major problem".

She told the Press Association: "I feel right now the world is so much more polarised between those who believe in going backwards and those who believe in going forwards.

"I just hope, on balance and on reflection, as we continue to explain why we still need to have change, that the world will continue to progress."

Helen Pankhurst, pictured at a demo last year.
Helen Pankhurst, pictured at a demo last year. PA

Asked what her ancestor would make of today's world, Dr Pankhurst said the famous suffragette would say "let's celebrate your successes" but not take anything for granted.

"The type of misogyny that she experienced - that the suffragettes experienced - still presents itself today," she said. "It presents itself through things like social media, so it's changing, it's morphing, but it's still very much there."

She added: "And she'd be saying 'Get out there, get out there on the streets, use modern technology', so use those same methods of social media that can be used against you, use them in terms of getting that voice of change and keep doing what's needed so that we can get to equality."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.