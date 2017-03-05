School meal standards across Scotland under review

Experts asked to look at what more could be done to improve food provision in schools.

School meals: Food and health experts to examine what more can be done. © STV

A review of school meals in Scotland is underway.

Deputy first minister John Swinney has confirmed the review into food and drink nutritional standards at schools across the country to see if there is any room for improvement.

He said he wants school food to be "sourced as locally as possible" and has asked experts from Food Standards Scotland, NHS Health Scotland and Education Scotland where provision can be improved.

The announcement the creation of a short-life working group comes ahead of International School Meals Day on March 9.

Last week, it was found that Scottish councils spent more than #1 million on chicken from Thailand to be used in school meals last year, with turkey, beef and ham also bought from countries around the world.

Mr Swinney said Scotland already has very strict regulations governing food and drink served in schools but wants to look at what more could be done.

Mr Swinney said: "School food matters, in terms of what children eat and what they learn about.

"With almost 366,000 school meals served up in Scottish schools every day we must ensure nutritional standards are the best they can be.

"I also want children, especially primary pupils, to have as many of their 'five a day' as they can and for food to be sourced as locally as possible.

"Since our internationally-admired school meal regulations were introduced in 2008, the scientific evidence and dietary advice has changed.

"Nearly a decade on, the time is right to review whether school food provision can be further improved.

"The short-life working group I have established is examining the scientific and technical detail of the latest evidence and advice regarding nutritional standards.

"Once that group reports back this summer, I will then seek the views of young people, parents, industry, catering and other stakeholder groups before taking forward any potential changes."