Jeremy Corbyn publishes tax return showing £114k earnings

He wants to be open about tax arrangements but it prompts questions over Labour leader allowance.

Jeremy Corbyn's tax return showed he made £114,342 and paid £35,298 in tax. PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has published tax returns showing that he made over £100,000 last year.

The paperwork posted on his website showed that he earned a total of £114,342 in the financial year 2015-16 and paid £35,298 in tax.

The Islington North MP said he had chosen to share details of his earnings under a drive for politicians to be "open and transparent" about their tax arrangements.

However, the release sparked controversy amid claims the return did not appear to include details of the extra salary Mr Corbyn would have been entitled to as leader of the opposition in this period.

It was not clear whether he had not claimed the additional allowance or if he had failed to include it on the return.

I am publishing the detail of my tax return here, on my constituency website. I have made it clear that I think it is right for party leaders to be open and transparent about their tax arrangements. > As you can see, my total income for 2015-16 was £114,342 and I paid £35,298 in tax. Jeremy Corbyn

Mr Corbyn's tax return showed he earned £77,019 from all employments, £36,045 from UK pensions and state benefits, £1,200 profit from self employment, and £78 in interest from UK bank and building societies during the period.

Chancellor Philip Hammond has said he will not publish his tax return details. PA

It has been growing increasingly common for senior politicians to share their tax return details in recent years.

Pressure to open up about tax arrangements increased after the Panama Papers leak led to then-Prime Minister David Cameron admitting he had benefited from an offshore trust set up by his father.

Mr Corbyn's public release came after the Conservative chancellor Philip Hammond said he would not publish his tax return as it amounted to "demonstration politics".

Mr Hammond had been challenged by shadow chancellor John McDonnell to share the information but told the BBC he had "no intention of doing so".

"Just for the record my tax affairs are all perfectly regular and up to date," Mr Hammond added.

"But I think this demonstration politics isn't helping the atmosphere in British politic."

The shadow chancellor has said a Labour government will make everyone earning above £1 million make their tax records public if the party wins power.