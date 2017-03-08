  • STV
  • MySTV

Chancellor announces £350m Budget boost for Scotland

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Philip Hammond told MPs it shows the United Kingdom is 'stronger together'

Philip Hammond: The Chancellor has unveiled his Budget to MPs.
Philip Hammond: The Chancellor has unveiled his Budget to MPs. PA

Scotland will receive an additional £350m from the UK Government, the Chancellor has announced.

Philip Hammond said the funds show how Scotland is "stronger together" with the rest of the UK.

When UK government spending is changed in England, a funding system - the Barnett formula - reallocates resources to the Scottish Government.

Increase in spending on social care, education and health in England means an extra £350m will be transferred by the Treasury to Holyrood.

The Chancellor said: "Today's Budget equips our economy and our people for the future - while dealing with the challenges we face as one nation.

"Benefiting from £350m of extra investment, the Scottish Government can take further steps to strengthen Scotland's economy and make sure that Scottish people, of all background and no matter where they live, feel the benefits of economic growth."

Scottish secretary David Mundell said: "This UK Budget follows this year's historic Scottish budget where, as a result of Holyrood's new powers, the Scottish Government had far greater choice than ever before about their tax and spending decisions.

"The Autumn Statement announced an additional £800m for Holyrood and this Budget allocates a further £350m.

"That means, in the past year, the UK Government has set out an extra £1bn investment in Scotland. 

"It is now up to Holyrood to use this money, along with their raft of newly devolved powers, to make the right decisions to grow Scotland's economy."

Hammond also announced the creation of an expert panel to draft tax plans for the North Sea oil and gas industry.

Oil and Gas UK, an industry body, has already called for more to be done to "facilitate the transfer of assets in the basin and so stimulate additional investment".

Scotland's oil and gas industry has declined in recent years following a decline in global energy prices.

Decline: Oil and gas-related industries have declined in recent years.
Decline: Oil and gas-related industries have declined in recent years. Scottish Government

The Treasury said the UK Government has already provided the industry with £2.3bn over the last three years.

Hammond also announced most self-employed workers will pay more National Insurance contributions.

The main rate of class four National Insurance contributions will increase by 1% to 10% in April 2018 and 11% in April 2019.

During the 2015 general election, the Conservatives stood on a manifesto which promised to "not raise... National Insurance contributions".

The Treasury estimates the changes will raise £145m a year by 2021-22 at an average cost of 60p a week to those affected.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.