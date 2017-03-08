Chancellor announces £350m Budget boost for Scotland

Philip Hammond told MPs it shows the United Kingdom is 'stronger together'

Philip Hammond: The Chancellor has unveiled his Budget to MPs. PA

Scotland will receive an additional £350m from the UK Government, the Chancellor has announced.

Philip Hammond said the funds show how Scotland is "stronger together" with the rest of the UK.

When UK government spending is changed in England, a funding system - the Barnett formula - reallocates resources to the Scottish Government.

Increase in spending on social care, education and health in England means an extra £350m will be transferred by the Treasury to Holyrood.

The Chancellor said: "Today's Budget equips our economy and our people for the future - while dealing with the challenges we face as one nation.

"Benefiting from £350m of extra investment, the Scottish Government can take further steps to strengthen Scotland's economy and make sure that Scottish people, of all background and no matter where they live, feel the benefits of economic growth."

Scottish secretary David Mundell said: "This UK Budget follows this year's historic Scottish budget where, as a result of Holyrood's new powers, the Scottish Government had far greater choice than ever before about their tax and spending decisions.

"The Autumn Statement announced an additional £800m for Holyrood and this Budget allocates a further £350m.

"That means, in the past year, the UK Government has set out an extra £1bn investment in Scotland.

"It is now up to Holyrood to use this money, along with their raft of newly devolved powers, to make the right decisions to grow Scotland's economy."

Hammond also announced the creation of an expert panel to draft tax plans for the North Sea oil and gas industry.

Oil and Gas UK, an industry body, has already called for more to be done to "facilitate the transfer of assets in the basin and so stimulate additional investment".

Scotland's oil and gas industry has declined in recent years following a decline in global energy prices.

Decline: Oil and gas-related industries have declined in recent years. Scottish Government

The Treasury said the UK Government has already provided the industry with £2.3bn over the last three years.

Hammond also announced most self-employed workers will pay more National Insurance contributions.

The main rate of class four National Insurance contributions will increase by 1% to 10% in April 2018 and 11% in April 2019.

During the 2015 general election, the Conservatives stood on a manifesto which promised to "not raise... National Insurance contributions".

The Treasury estimates the changes will raise £145m a year by 2021-22 at an average cost of 60p a week to those affected.

