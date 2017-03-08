Budget: Chancellor outlines North Sea oil tax help

Philip Hammond told MPs the proposals will aim to extend oil and gas production.

Philip Hammond: The Chancellor has unveiled his Budget to MPs. PA

An expert panel is to be set up to consider how taxes can be used to help the North Sea oil and gas sector, the Chancellor has announced.

Philip Hammond told the House of Commons the panel will investigate what the UK Government can do to increase the production time of fields in the North Sea.

The Chancellor said the panel's recommendations will be published in "due course".

Hammond also announced a further £350m of funding heading to the Scottish Government through the Barnett formula.

The Chancellor said the funds show how Scotland is "stronger together" with the rest of the UK.

He told MPs: "As we prepare for our future outside the EU we cannot rest on our past achievements.

"We must focus relentlessly on keeping Britain at the cutting edge of the global economy.

"The deficit is down, but debt is still too high. Employment is up, but productivity remains stubbornly low.

"Too many of our young people are leaving formal education without the skills they need for today's labour market. And too many families are still feeling the squeeze, almost a decade after the crash."

Industry body Oil and Gas UK has already called for more to be done to "facilitate the transfer of assets in the basin and so stimulate additional investment".

Scotland's oil and gas industry has declined in recent years following a decline in global energy prices.

Decline: Oil and gas related industries have declined in recent years. Scottish Government

The Treasury said the UK Government has already provided the industry with £2.3bn over the last three years.

Hammond also announced that most self-employed workers will pay more National Insurance contributions.

The main rate of class four National Insurance contributions will increase by 1% to 10% in April 2018 and 11% in April 2019.

During the 2015 general election, the Conservatives stood on a manifesto which promised to "not raise...National Insurance contributions".

The Treasury estimates the changes will raise £145m a year by 2021-22 at an average cost of 60p a week to those affected.

