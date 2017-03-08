Mhairi Black mouthed 'you talk s****e hen' at Tory MP

The SNP MP appeared to say what she really thought during Commons exchange.

Exchange: Video of moment.

SNP MP Mhairi Black appears to have mouthed "you talk s****e hen" at the House of Commons as she listened to a response from a Tory MP on housing benefit cuts.

The Paisley and Renfrewshire MP, 22, had criticised the proposed withdrawal of housing benefits for 18 to 21 year olds.

A video of the exchange, with under secretary for welfare delivery Caroline Nokes, has been shared widely on social media.

Black initially said that the legislation should be annulled, during a parliamentary session on Tuesday.

She said: "Under the current powers of the Scottish Parliament, the Scottish Government cannot reverse the cuts or provide and exemption for Scotland.

"Does the minister agree that it's simply ridiculous that young people should suffer purely because this government is obsessed with imposing austerity?"

Nokes replied: "The Scottish Government already has a wide range of powers which would enable them to alleviate the changes proposed here.

"Our government is committed to working with the Scottish Government on a whole range of issues in the DWP portfolio to make sure they have the strength to implement those powers."

It is at this point that Black appears to have spoken her mind while seated in the chamber.