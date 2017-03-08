At a glance: What Scots need to know about the Budget

Philip Hammond has revealed his first Budget since becoming Chancellor.

With the Scottish Government having more powers it means less of the UK Government's tax and spending plans directly impact Scots.

There are, however, several key points for Scotland in the 66-page document.

Spending

Scotland will receive a £350m funding boost through the Barnett formula due to increased UK Government spending in social care, health and education.

The Scottish Government's resource budget will be boosted by £260m in the period to 2020 while the capital budget will increase by £90m to 2021.



Oil and gas

Hammond announced the creation of an expert panel to draft tax plans for the North Sea oil and gas industry.

It will look at how taxation can be used to help the ailing sector.

The Treasury said the measures would build on "unprecedented support already provided to the oil and gas sector through £2.3bn packages in the last three years".

Self-employed

Self-employed workers' contributions will increase by 1% to 10% from April next year and a further 1% the year after.



Higher paid self-employed workers will pay an average of 60p a week more in National Insurance contributions as part of changes to raise an extra £145m by 2021-22.



Sugary drinks

The most sugary soft drinks are to be taxed at 24p a litre as part of plans to reduce childhood obesity.

A two-tier levy of 18p on drinks with 5g of sugar per 100ml and the higher 24p rate on those with more than 8g per 100ml will be introduced in 2018.



The owner of Scots drink Irn-Bru has already taken steps to reduce the sugar content in its products.

Cigarettes and alcohol

No change to previously planned upratings of duties on alcohol and tobacco , but a new minimum excise duty will be introduced on cigarettes based on a packet price of £7.35.

Tobacco will rise by 2% above inflation - so a packet of 20 cigarettes would cost an average of 35p more.

Beer, cider, wine and spirits duty will increase in line with Retail Price Index inflation. This will mean 2p extra tax on a pint of beer, 1p on a pint of cider, 36p on a bottle of whisky and 32p on a bottle of gin.

