Nicola Sturgeon refuses to rule out 2018 referendum

STV

First Minister warned Westminster politicians Brexit is not 'some kind of game'.

Referendum: Ms Sturgeon 'not ruling anything out' (file pic).
Nicola Sturgeon has refused to rule out a second Scottish independence referendum in 2018.

Pressed on the timing of a possible second referendum while on BBC Two's Brexit: Britain's Biggest Deal, the First Minister said she was "not ruling anything out".

Speaking on the programme, she said she was not bluffing about holding another referendum and warned politicians in Westminster that Brexit is not "some kind of game".

When asked about autumn 2018 being a likely date, she said: "Within that window. I guess when the sort of outline of a UK deal becomes clear on the UK exiting the EU, I think would be the common sense time for Scotland to have that choice, if that is the road we choose to go down.

"I'm not ruling anything out."

Ms Sturgeon raised the prospect of another referendum after Scotland voted to stay in the European Union but the UK as a whole voted to leave.

While the UK narrowly voted to leave the EU, almost two-thirds of Scots who took part in the ballot wanted to remain part of the bloc which the First Minister insists gives her a "cast-iron mandate" to call indyref2.

Writing in The Times newspaper last week, Ms Sturgeon said she had chosen to hold off exercising her mandate immediately to explore other options to protect Scotland's place in Europe.

Ms Sturgeon has put forward proposals for a "differentiated deal" which could see Scotland remain part of the European single market through membership of the European Economic Area.

In January, former first minister Alex Salmond said a vote on Scottish independence could take place in autumn 2018.

The ex-SNP leader made the suggestion after his successor Ms Sturgeon warned the Prime Minister's plan to take the UK out of the European single market "undoubtedly" makes another vote on Scotland's future more likely.

