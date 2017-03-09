Former MP George Galloway signs children's books deal

Former Labour and Respect MP to write children's series 'Red Molucca the Good Pirate'.

George Galloway: Former MP is already the author of three books. David Hunt

Scots politician George Galloway has signed a deal to write a series of children's books.

The former Labour and Respect MP made the announcement on Twitter with the first to be published later this year.

The 62-year-old firebrand politician is already the author of three books; his autobiography I'm Not the Only One, Mr Galloway Goes to Washington and Fidel Castro Hanbook.

This venture will take him into the genre of children's novels and the series will be entitles "Red Molucca the Good Pirate".

Mr Galloway said on Twitter: "Just signed a publishing deal for a children's book series written by me illustrated by @joecooknow called "Red Molucca the Good Pirate".

Mr Galloway has represented four constituencies as an MP between 1987 and 2015 for the Labour Party and later the Respect Party.

He was expelled from the Labour Party after being found guilty by the party's national constitutional committee of four of the five charges of bringing the party into disrepute over comments relating to the party's stance on the Iraq War.

Galloway's last spell in the Commons ended in 2015 when he lost his Bradford West seat.