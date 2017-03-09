  • STV
  • MySTV

Former MP George Galloway signs children's books deal

STV

Former Labour and Respect MP to write children's series 'Red Molucca the Good Pirate'.

George Galloway: Former MP is already the author of three books.
George Galloway: Former MP is already the author of three books. David Hunt

Scots politician George Galloway has signed a deal to write a series of children's books.

The former Labour and Respect MP made the announcement on Twitter with the first to be published later this year.

The 62-year-old firebrand politician is already the author of three books; his autobiography I'm Not the Only One, Mr Galloway Goes to Washington and Fidel Castro Hanbook.

This venture will take him into the genre of children's novels and the series will be entitles "Red Molucca the Good Pirate".

Mr Galloway said on Twitter: "Just signed a publishing deal for a children's book series written by me illustrated by @joecooknow called "Red Molucca the Good Pirate".

Former Labour and Respect MP George Galloway is set to become an author of children's books.

Between the general elections in 1987 and 2015, with a gap between 2010 and 2012,

Mr Galloway has represented four constituencies as an MP between 1987 and 2015 for the Labour Party and later the Respect Party.

He was expelled from the Labour Party after being found guilty by the party's national constitutional committee of four of the five charges of bringing the party into disrepute over comments relating to the party's stance on the Iraq War.

Galloway's last spell in the Commons ended in 2015 when he lost his Bradford West seat.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.