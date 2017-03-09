Nigel Farage refuses to discuss Ecuadorian embassy trip

The former Ukip leader would neither confirm nor deny he had met Julian Assange.

Nigel Farage said 'I never discuss where I go or who I see'. PA

Nigel Farage visited the Ecuadorian embassy in West London on Thursday morning - but refused to say whether he had met with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

"I never discuss where I go or who I see," Farage told BuzzFeedas he left the embassy with Christian Mitchell, the head of operations at LBC radio station.

A source close to the former Ukip leader refused to comment on the reasons for his visit to the address in Knightsbridge, telling ITV News that there are no links between Farage and Assange.

ITV News has also approached LBC for comment.

Assange has been hiding in the Ecuador embassy for over four years. PA

Assange, 45, has been claiming asylum inside the Ecuadorian embassy since June 2012 to avoid being extradited to Sweden where authorities want to question him on suspicion of sexual offences.

He fears being transferred from Sweden to the United States and put on trial for releasing a trove of highly-classified US intelligence information.

Assange was seen as being pro-Trump during the US election campaign, during which WikiLeaks published a number of damaging emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Farage is known to be close to President Trump, who he was pictured dining with last month.

His visit to the Ecuadorian embassy also comes just days after WikiLeaks divulged thousands of documents detailing America's cyberspying capabilities.