  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish bid for EU membership 'unlikely to be vetoed'

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Professor Michael Keating says member states would 'recognise' an independent Scotland.

Brexit: Scottish voters backed staying in the organisation.
Brexit: Scottish voters backed staying in the organisation. PA

Any bid by an independent Scotland to gain full European Union membership is unlikely to be vetoed by existing member states, according to a constitutional expert.

Pro-union campaigners have claimed Scotland could be refused entry by countries hoping to discourage support for independence movements within their own countries.

Spain and Belgium both have significant internal independence movements in Catalonia and Flanders respectively.

Professor Michael Keating from Aberdeen University, who is also director of the Centre for Constitutional Change, has talked down the prospect of such a move in his new book, Debating Scotland: Issues of Independence and Union in the 2014 Referendum.

He said: "None of them [EU member states] threatened to veto Scotland's ascension to the EU and their representatives usually said that they would follow the UK's lead; the inference is that they would recognise an independent Scotland.

"In that case, it is difficult to see on what grounds they could veto Scotland's EU membership."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1382623-stv-poll-half-of-scots-would-vote-for-independence/ | default

The Spanish government has never formally said it would veto a Scottish appliance but has warned of the negative affects of Scottish independence.

On the day before the 2014 referendum, Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy said Scottish independence would be "bad for the region, for the state and for the entire EU [because] they affect the wealth, employment and welfare of all the citizens, as well as the very essence of the EU".

Then-Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel García-Margallo y Marfil said independence would be a "catastrophe"

Entry into the EU must be ratified by all existing member states.

The UK's own entry to the the precursor organisation to the EU, the European Economic Community, was vetoed by the French government in 1961 and again in 1967.

Five states - Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey - have applied to join the EU but have not yet been admitted.

Then-prime minister David Cameron said if Scotland left the UK it would have to "queue up as it were behind other countries, for instance those in the Western Balkans, that are already on the path towards membership."

Prof Keating has argued there is no such thing as queue for membership, however, and countries are assessed on their merits not when they applied.

Turkey first applied to join in 1987 before ten current EU member states even became independent countries.

"In practice, there is no queue and applicant countries are accepted when they are ready, which makes it much easier to for northern European countries that already meet that criteria," Prof Keating argues.

His comments come last month after a pair of academics said it was "not obvious" that Spain would veto a Scottish application.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1381214-independent-scotland-could-be-fast-tracked-into-eu/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.